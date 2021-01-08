City of Lockport
RESISTING: William D. Brown, 25, 281 Genesee St., was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of justice Jan. 5, after police were called about a verbal dispute in the area of Washburn and Genesee streets. Informed there was a prior warrant out for his arrest, Brown resisted being taken into custody, according to Lockport Police Department. Brown was released on recognizance.
HARASSMENT: Michael M. Stewart, 37, 184 Green St., was charged with first- and second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment Dec. 31 after a domestic dispute on the 100 block of Green Street. A woman accused Stewart of striking her face twice with a shoe and the woman has an order of protection from Green, according to LPD. Stewart was kept in custody pending arraignment.
CONTEMPT: Darren T. Harcum Sr., 42, 304 Washburn St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt Dec. 28. Harcum is accused of calling a person numerous times in violation of a protection order, according to LPD. Harcum was kept in custody pending arraignment.
LARCENY: Deon M. Gill, 25, 42 John St., was charged with two counts of petit larceny Dec. 26. Gill is suspected of rifling through two vehicles on East Union Street and Howard Street, according to LPD. Gill was ticketed.
IMPAIRED DRIVING: Brandon L. Oliver, 28, 48 John St., was charged with driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and stopping on a highway Dec. 25. Oliver was found asleep in a vehicle on Hawley Street and failed field sobriety tests, according to LPD. Oliver was ticketed.
DUI: Tommy C. Kraft, 29, 5061 Printup Road, Sanborn, was charged with driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Dec. 24. Kraft was found asleep in a vehicle on North Transit Street and failed field sobriety tests, according to LPD. Kraft was ticketed.
Town of Lockport
SHOPLIFTING: Gregory A. Bentley, 38, 421 Vine St., was charged with larceny Dec. 31, in connection with an incident at Walmart. Bentley is accused of taking merchandise valued at $97, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Bentley was ticketed.
SHOPLIFTING: Rayona Z. Weeden, 23, 564 Dodge St., Buffalo, was charged with petit larceny Dec. 24 after an incident on the 5700 block of South Transit Road. Weeden is accused of taking merchandise valued at $251, according to the sheriff's office. Weeden was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Patrick S. Jankowski, 28, 9440 Ridge Road, Middleport, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, changing lanes unsafely and failure to keep right Dec. 23, after a 2:27 p.m. traffic stop by a sheriff's deputy on Campbell Boulevard. Jankowski was ticketed.
Newfane
UNLICENSED: Christopher Bitsas, 38, 1018 Marshall Road, Lyndonville, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a vehicle without inspection certification Jan 1., after a 2:06 a.m. traffic stop by a sheriff's deputy for no plate lamps on the 3800 block of Lockport Olcott Road. Bitsas was ticketed.
IMPAIRED DRIVING: Joseph A. Ingro, 18, 424 High St., Lockport, was charged with driving with ability impaired, using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle, operating without inspection certification, and driving on the road shoulder Dec. 19, late morning, after his vehicle went into a ditch on the 6300 block of Drake Settlement Road, according to the sheriff's office. Ingro was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Cambria
LARCENY: Cindy L. Sullivan, 55, 2727 Upper Mountain Road, Sanborn, was charged with petit larceny Dec. 21. Sullivan was accused of taking $1,000 from a business on the 2900 block of Saunders Settlement Road. Sullivan told a deputy the money was at her residence, where $980 was recovered, according to the sheriff's office. Sullivan was ticketed.
Wilson
TRESPASSING: Zachary R. Kronenwetter, 26, 122 Cottage St., Lockport, was charged with trespassing Dec. 21. Kronenwetter was found in Wilson Tuscarora State Park about 10 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. Kronenwetter was ticketed.
