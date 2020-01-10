City of Lockport
ASSAULT: Michael J. Lee, 38, 118 Gooding St., upper, was charged with assault with a weapon Jan. 9. Lee is accused of cutting a woman's hand with a knife during an argument, according to Lockport Police Department. The woman was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital for treatment. Lee was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
DWI: Christina A. Hayes, 31, 41 Church St., Middleport, was charged with driving while intoxicated Jan. 6, after an 8:54 p.m. traffic stop on South Street. In breath testing, Hayes' blood alcohol content measured 0.16%, according to LPD. Hayes got a ticket.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Marisa L. Woods, 34, 105 Regent St., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Jan. 8, after a 12:12 a.m. traffic stop on Lake Avenue. Woods' driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. Woods got a ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.