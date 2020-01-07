City of Lockport
PETIT LARCENY: Frederick D. Murray, 41, 613 Goodyear Street, Buffalo, was charged with petit larceny Jan. 4, in connection with the theft of a TV from a room at Lockport Inn and Suites, according to Lockport Police Department. Murray got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Steven J. Wright, 29, 33 Corinthia St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Jan. 3, after a 5:50 a.m. traffic stop on Pine Street. Wright's driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Wright got a ticket.
MISCHIEF: Melissa A. McKeever, 41, 119 Nichols St., apt. 4, was charged with criminal mischief Jan. 1. McKeever is accused of breaking a window after a fight with a man, according to LPD. McKeever was released on recognizance.
Town of Lockport
DWI: Jason N. Tonaus, 35, of Lockport, was charged with driving while intoxicated Jan. 5, after a 12:55 a.m. traffic stop by New York State Police on Robinson Road. Tonaus got a ticket.
POSSESSION: Todd M. Camarra, 43, of Cheektowaga, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia (packaging and scales) and third-degree criminal possession of marijuana Jan. 4, on Old Beattie Road, according to New York State Police. Camarra was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
PETIT LARCENY: Angela M. Hathaway, 45, of Lockport, was charged with petit larceny Jan. 3 at New York State Police barracks, in connection with a same-day incident at an undisclosed location. Hathaway got a ticket.
DWI: Vincent J. Beiter, 81, of Lockport, was charged with driving while intoxicated Jan. 3, after a 9:34 p.m. traffic stop by New York State Police on South Transit Road. Beiter was released to a third party.
DWI: Shannon M. Zanghi, 45, of Lockport, was charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs Jan. 3, after a 10:50 p.m. traffic stop by New York State Police on Robinson Road. Zanghi got a ticket.
DWI: Jenenne R. Taylor, 59, 742 Walnut St., was charged with driving while intoxicated Jan. 3, after a 5:34 p.m. traffic stop on Akron Road. In breath testing, Taylor's blood alcohol content measured 0.16%, according to the sheriff's office. Taylor got a ticket.
Pendleton
UNLICENSED: Tyler J. Tangelder, 28, 875 Pletcher Road, Youngstown, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Jan. 5, after an 1:11 p.m. traffic stop on Campbell Boulevard. Tangelder's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Tangelder got a ticket.
