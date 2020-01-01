City of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Nathaniel D. Hayden, 21, 2218 Bee Hive Drive, Columbia, Tennessee, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and illegal signaling Dec. 28, after a 12:15 a.m. traffic stop on South Transit Street. Hayden's driver's license is suspended, according to Lockport Police Department. Hayden got a ticket.
PETIT LARCENY: David C. Dodd, 31, 192 Pine St., apt. 1, was charged with petit larceny Dec. 27, in connection with the reported theft of a $599 power painter from another city resident, according to LPD. Dodd got a ticket.
Town of Lockport
FORGED: Keith G. Dobucki, 41, of Lockport, was charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument Dec. 30, in connection with a same-day incident reported to New York State Police by Kenyon's Variety, 6550 Robinson Road. Dobucki was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
