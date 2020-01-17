City of Lockport
CONTEMPT: Nicholas R. Hawthorne, 29, 115 Willow St., apt. 2, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt Jan. 15. Hawthorne reportedly sent text messages to a woman in violation of a stay-away order, according to Lockport Police Department. Hawthorne was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
SHOPLIFTING: Chevalier R. Jones, 35, 28 Allen St., was charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Jan. 14, in connection with the theft of $10.46 of merchandise from Crosby’s, South Transit Street. Jones got a ticket.
PETIT LARCENY: Anthony G. Workman Jr., 37, 93 South St., apt. 1, was charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Jan. 14, in connection with the taking of a man's jacket, valued at $50, according to LPD. Workman was released on recognizance.
POSSESSION: Gregory S. Harzewski, 49, 428 South St., was charged with third-degree criminal possession of marijuana and unlawfully growing cannabis Jan. 13. Police seized a quantity of suspected marijuana from Harzewski's residence on Oct. 20 and the charges were levied upon LPD's receipt of lab testing results. Harzewski was released on recognizance.
POSSESSION: Matthew A. Corraine, 37, 153 Jackson St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon Jan. 10, after an officer at his residence observed metal knuckles in plain sight. Corraine was released on recognizance.
Cambria
UNLICENSED: Jason J. Dudkowski, 34, 53 Hinchey Road, Lancaster, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Jan. 14, after a 10:28 p.m. traffic stop on North Ridge Road. Dudkowski's driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Dudkowski got a ticket.
