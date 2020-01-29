Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Brian C. Fleischhut, 26, 6130 East Ave., Newfane, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Jan. 26, after a 3:55 p.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. Fleischhut's driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
DWI: Jonathan R. Kearney, 29, 787 Fernwood Drive, was charged with driving while intoxicated Jan. 26, after an 8:45 p.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. In breath testing, Kearney's blood alcohol content measured 0.13%, according to the sheriff's office. Kearney got a ticket.
LARCENY: Melissa A. Kane, 37, of Lockport, was charged with petit larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Jan. 26, according to New York State Police. Kane got a ticket.
LARCENY: Jason D. Tryon, 37, of Lockport, was charged with petit larceny Jan. 24, after an incident at Walmart, according to New York State Police. Tryon got a ticket.
POSSESSION: Ryan T. Thornton, 22, of Lockport, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia Jan. 23, according to New York State Police. Thornton got a ticket.
MISCHIEF: Joshua V. Fildes, 21, of Lockport, was charged with property-related criminal mischief Jan. 22, on the 300 block of Applewood Drive, according to New York State Police. Fildes got a ticket.
LARCENY: Angela M. Hathaway, 45, of Lockport, was charged with petit larceny Jan. 21, according to New York Police. Hathaway got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Joshua J. Salmeri, 39, 239 Clinton St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation, displaying a forged sticker, operating a motor vehicle with no inspection, failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign and operating a motor vehicle while using a hand-held telephone Jan. 21, after a 7:44 p.m. traffic stop by a sheriff's deputy on Sunset Drive. Salmeri got a ticket.
MENACING: Bryce F. Sortino, 25, of Buffalo, was charged with second- and third-degree menacing, petit larceny, false personation, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest Jan. 20, after an incident on Hamm Road, according to New York State Police. Sortino got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Jeffrey A. Lyons, 22, 4350 Old Metal Road, Palmyra, Tennessee, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Jan. 20, after a 1:31 a.m. traffic stop on Lake Avenue. Lyons' driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Jones got a ticket.
CONTEMPT: Anthones D. Mullen, 34, of Lockport, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt Jan. 18, according to New York State Police. Mullen was detained pending a court appearance.
UNLICENSED: Melissa S. Lewis Jones, 40, 210 E. Oak Orchard St., Medina, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and following too closely Jan. 17, after a 5:55 p.m. traffic stop at 5775 South Transit Road. Jones' driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Jones got a ticket.
Royalton
DWI: Amanda S. Edmister, 33, 35 Orchard St., Middleport, was charged with driving while intoxicated, following too closely and driving at a speed not prudent Jan. 26, after a 5:58 a.m. traffic stop on Rochester Road. In breath testing, Edmister's blood alcohol content measured 0.13%, according to the sheriff's office. Edmister got a ticket.
DWI: Amber K. Rowlett, 38, 717 Main St., Niagara Falls, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation, driving at a speed not reasonable and prudent and driving on the road shoulder Jan. 19, after a 12:44 a.m. traffic stop on Rapids Road. In preliminary breath testing, Rowlett's blood alcohol content measured 0.13%, according to the sheriff's office. Rowlett got a ticket.
Newfane
UNLICENSED: Keithrich Rogers, 42, 30 Corinthia St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Jan. 24, after a 12:20 a.m. traffic stop on Main Street. Rogers' driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Rogers got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Bradley M. Gregg, 31, 8400 Haight Road, Barker, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and speeding Jan. 24, after an 11:46 p.m. traffic stop on Main Street. Gregg's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Gregg got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Elisa K. Weaver, 42, 2055 Lockport Olcott Road, Burt, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and speeding Jan. 18, after a 1:11 a.m. traffic stop on Lockport Olcott Road. Weaver's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Weaver got a ticket.
Cambria
DWAI: Lisa M. Cassenti, 42, 240 Belmont Court East, North Tonawanda, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs Jan. 21, after a 9:58 p.m. traffic stop on Saunders Settlement Road. After breath testing showed no sign of alcohol consumption, a drug recognition expert determined Cassenti was under the influence of a narcotic, according to the sheriff's office. Cassenti got a ticket.
Pendleton
UNLICENSED: Kevin A. Schlitz, 27, 5853 W. Jackson St., Lockport, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Jan. 25, after a 3:38 p.m. traffic stop on Campbell Boulevard. Schlitz's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Schlitz got a ticket.
Wilson
UNLICENSED: Dominick R. Parker, 37, 406 Maple St., Ransomville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Jan. 25, after a 2:10 a.m. traffic stop on Chestnut Road. Parker's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Parker got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Travis L. Hayes, 41, 3576 Ransomville Road, Ransomville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and operating an uninspected motor vehicle Jan. 22, after a 9:46 a.m. traffic stop on Youngstown Road. Hayes' driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Hayes got a ticket.
DWI: Robert K. Beckwith, 65, 2895 Cambria Wilson Road, was charged with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Jan. 19, after a 6:06 p.m. traffic stop on Youngstown Lockport Road. In breath testing, Beckwith's blood alcohol content measured 0.17%, according to the sheriff's office. Beckwith got a ticket.
DWI: Paul Harris, 71, 452 21st St., Niagara Falls, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated Jan. 16, after a 3:25 p.m. traffic stop on Ontario Street. In breath testing, Harris' blood alcohol content measured 0.18%, according to the sheriff's office. Harris was detained pending a court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.