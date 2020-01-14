City of Lockport
UNLICENSED: William J. Daigler, 30, 4923 Sunset Drive, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Jan. 13, after a 2:30 a.m. traffic stop on the Lockport Bypass south of State Road. Daigler's driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Daigler got a ticket.
Town of Lockport
DWI: James R. Williams, 34, of Lockport, was charged with first-degree driving while intoxicated Jan. 12, after a 2:19 a.m. traffic stop by New York State Police on South Transit Road. Williams got a ticket.
MISCHIEF: Kenneth W. Houghton, 38, of Lockport, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, making a false written statement and first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child Jan. 9, in connection with an incident reported to New York State Police on Jan. 5. Houghton was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
Newfane
DWI: Joseph M. Kincade, 32, 7124 Ridge Road, Lockport, was charged with driving while intoxicated, moving from lane unsafely and failure to use a designated lane Jan. 10, after an 8:21 p.m. traffic stop on Ridge Road. In breath testing, Kincade's blood alcohol content measured 0.14%, according to the sheriff's office. Kincade was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
Wilson
UNLICENSED: Brandon P. David, 21, 1650 98th St., Niagara Falls, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Jan. 13, after a 12:09 a.m. traffic stop on Wilson Cambria Road. David's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. David got a ticket.
