City of Lockport
ASSAULT: Rafael Pastrana, 39, 268 Garden St., apt D, was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury, third-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing and acting in a manner injurious to a child Jan. 20. Pastrana is accused of striking a woman during an argument, in earshot of a child, according to Lockport Police Department. Pastrana was detained pending a court appearance.
SHOPLIFTING: David B. Miller, 37, 5973 Ide Road, Newfane, was charged with petit larceny Jan. 20, after an incident at 7-Eleven on South Transit Street. Miller is accused of taking a container of brake fluid, according to LPD. Miller got a ticket.
RESISTING: Kaitlyn M. Ellsworth, 22, 88 Fairgreen Drive, Amherst, was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration Jan. 18. When police checked on a reported disturbance involving two women, Ellsworth did not answer an officer's questions and resisted being taken into custody, according to LPD. Ellsworth was detained pending a court appearance.
CONTEMPT: John J. Cuillo, 42, 81 Monroe St. was charged with second-degree criminal contempt Jan. 18. Cuillo was found inside the residence of a woman who has an order of protection against him, according to LPD. Cuillo was detained pending a court appearance.
POSSESSION: Kewan D. Jackson, 28, 6053 East Ave. Apt. D, Newfane, was charged with speeding, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of marijuana and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Jan. 17, after a traffic stop in the area of Summit Street. Jackson was stopped for driving 43 mph in a 30 mph zone and was found with quantities of an off-white, rock-like substance and suspected marijuana, according to LPD. Jackson was detained pending a a court appearance.
MISCHIEF: Robert C. Martinez, 41, 399 Mill St., was charged with second-degree criminal mischief Jan. 17. Martinez is accused of breaking a window on a vehicle, with a baseball bat, in the area of Exchange and Market streets, according to LPD. Martinez was detained pending a court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.