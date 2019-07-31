City of Lockport
MISCHIEF: Joao M. Deandrade-Correia, 19, 4815 Cottage Road, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing July 30. While in the back seat of a woman's car, Correia allegedly stabbed the seat with a knife multiple times, causing about $500 damage, according to Lockport Police Department. Correia was detained pending a court appearance.
UNLICENSED: Matthew S. Dziedzic, 25, 356 East Ave., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation July 30, after a 1:31 a.m. traffic stop on Walnut Street. Dziedzic's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Dziedzic got a ticket.
MISCHIEF: Coby M. Hardy, 18, 20 Oliver St., apt. B, was charged with fourth- and third-degree criminal mischief, acting in a manner injurious of a child and third-degree menacing July 28. Hardy is accused of striking a woman and knocking her phone out of her hand when she tried to call police. Hardy was released on recognizance.
OBSTRUCTION: Michael M. Stewart, 36, 50 Locust St., apt. D, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, burglary, criminal mischief and third-degree menacing July 28. Police responded to 127 West Ave. on a report of an unwanted person and were advised that Stewart had climbed through the window, according to LPD. When told he was under arrest, Stewart became aggressive and pulled away as an officer tried to secure him, police said. Stewart was detained pending a court appearance.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Carl A. Mazyck, 47, 122 Walnut St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation July 28, after an 8:17 p.m. traffic stop on Dorchester Road. Mazyck's driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Mazyck got a ticket.
Royalton
UNLICENSED: Larry D. Weese, 37, 3342 Oak Orchard Road, Albion, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation July 29, after a 12:13 a.m. traffic stop on Rochester Road. Weese's driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Weese was detained for $250 police bail.
Newfane
DWI: Chelsea M. St. Laurent, 27, 12 Porter Center Road, Youngstown, was charged with first-degree driving while intoxicated, failure to dim headlamps, driving on the road shoulder, moving from lane unsafely, failure to use designated lane and operating an unregistered motor vehicle July 28, after a 12:44 a.m. traffic stop on Ridge Road. In roadside breath testing, St. Laurent's blood alcohol content measured 0.16 percent, according to the sheriff's office. St. Laurent was detained for $250 police bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.