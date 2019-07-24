City of Lockport
BURGLARY: Andrew W. Johnson, 32, 42 John St., was charged with burglary and two counts of petit larceny July 22, in connection with an incident in the town that was reported to New York State Police on July 17. Johnson was kept in custody pending a court appearance. Also on July 22, Johnson was charged with one count of petit larceny in connection with the theft of $58.81 of merchandise from 7-Eleven, South Transit Street, according to Lockport Police Department.
UNLICENSED: Brenda L. Longfield, 56, 3902 Lockport Olcott Road, apt. 61, Newfane, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation July 19, after a 12:20 a.m. traffic stop on Washburn Street. Longfield's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Longfield got a ticket.
Town of Lockport
MISCHIEF: Sincere R. Wiley, 27, 145 Green St., was charged with third-degree criminal mischief July 22. Wiley is accused of punching and breaking a commissary kiosk at Niagara County Jail, according to the sheriff's office. Wiley was ordered held in lieu of $500 bail on the charge.
LARCENY: Kim A. Likus, 63, of North Tonawanda, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records and first-degree filing a false instrument July 22, according to New York State Police. Likus was charged at State Police barracks and released with an appearance ticket.
