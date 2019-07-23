City of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Logan C. Gillon, 27, 593 West Broad St., Rochester, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation July 21, after a 2:04 a.m. traffic stop for no/inadequate plate lamps on Church Street. Gillon's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Gillon got a ticket.
MENACING: Rhiannon J. Germany, 29, 360 Prospect St., was charged with second-degree menacing July 20. Germany allegedly displayed and loaded a handgun while arguing with a woman on Prospect Street, then fired the gun into the air, according to LPD. Germany was released on recognizance.
Town of Lockport
IMPERSONATION: Ashley M. Ellis, 4391 Thrall Road, was charged with false impersonation July 21, after giving a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy a false name when she was approached on the 6300 block of Robinson Road. The deputy had gone out in search of Ellis, who was the subject of an arrest warrant, according to the sheriff's office. Ellis was detained for $250 police bail.
Gasport
SHOPLIFTING: Joshua A. Cooper, 17, 9215 Ridge Road, Middleport, was charged with petit larceny July 16, in connection with the theft of two cell phones and cell phone chargers from Dollar General, 8405 Rochester Road. The merchandise was valued at $149.09, according to the sheriff's office. Cooper got a ticket.
Newfane
DWI: Nick E. Turvey, 29, 5332 Chestnut Road, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, driving on the shoulder, moving from lane unsafely and failure to use designated lane July 17, after a 6:42 p.m. traffic stop on Lockport Olcott Road. The sheriff's office responded to a call about a motor vehicle accident with injuries and deputies said Turvey was unable to give a clear answer as to how the collision occurred. A search of Turvey's vehicle turned up alleged drug paraphernalia and prescription medications, according to the sheriff's office. Turvey got a ticket.
