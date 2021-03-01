TOWN OF LOCKPORT
• UNLICENSED: Matthew J. Scott, 29, 533 74th St., Niagara Falls, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator, no front license plate and inadequate headlamps on Feb. 25 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy observed Scott’s vehicle had a headlamp outage and conducted a 1:37 a.m. traffic stop on the 5900 block of South Transit Road. After determining Scott had an expired and suspended license, the deputy put Scott into custody. Scott was released with a ticket.
• UNREGISTERED: Quadir G. Williams, 22, 175 South St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration on Feb. 25 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy determined his vehicle’s registration was suspended and conducted a 2:41 a.m. traffic stop on the 5900 block of South Transit Road. Williams was taken into custody and released with a ticket.
• MISCHIEF: Antwoine Kush, 18, 6142 Ruhlmann Road, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment on Feb. 24 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy investigated a report of property damage at Kush’s residence. Kush was taken into custody and was held for arraignment.
NEWFANE
• UNLICENSED: Casey T. Laskey, 39, 6040 Condren Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and an inadequate plate lamp on Feb. 23 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy observed the vehicle he was driving had no plate light and performed a 1:37 a.m. traffic stop on the 6000 block of Condren Road. According to the deputy, Laskey said he believed his license was suspended and NCSO confirmed that. Laskey was taken into custody and released with a ticket.
