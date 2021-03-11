City of Lockport
CONTEMPT: John M. Zimmerman, 25, 118 Vine St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt March 9. Zimmerman is accused of violating an order of protection by approaching a woman twice on Feb. 16, according to Lockport Police Department. Zimmerman was kept in custody pending arraignment.
UNLICENSED: Paul D. Trifiletti, 23, 6296 Campbell Boulevard, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating without a valid inspection certificate March 6, after a traffic stop, according to LPD. Trifiletti was ticketed.
MENACING: Graylan Ingram Jr., 40, 4880 University Court, Niagara Falls, was charged with third-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree harassment and fourth- degree criminal mischief March 6. Ingram is accused of strangling and kicking a woman, and taking her phone as she called 911, on Oct. 25, on the 200 block of Gooding Street, according to LPD. Ingram was kept in custody pending arraignment.
DUI: Ikenna A. Nnuji, 50, 41 Honeysuckle Way, East Amherst, was charged with driving under the influence, unlawful possession of marijuana, drinking in a motor vehicle on the highway and failure to keep right on a two-lane road March 6, after a 4:15 a.m. traffic stop in the city. Nnuji was ticketed and transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, according to LPD.
Town of Lockport
POSSESSION: Anthony A. Maisano, 32, 6763 Minnick Road, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, running a red light, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and operating with expired inspection certification March 5, after an 11:25 p.m. traffic stop on Saunders Settlement Road. Maisano's driver's license was revoked, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Maisano was kept in custody pending arraignment.
SUSPENDED: Ronald J. Lampert, 53, 5616 Ridge Road, was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating with improper plates March 6, after a 6:12 p.m. traffic stop on the 5600 block of Ridge Road. Lampert was ticketed, according to the sheriff's office.
DWI: Julius M. Class, 64, 1424 Hess Road, Appleton, was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right March 6, after a 1:16 a.m. traffic stop on Bowmiller Road. In roadside breath testing, Class' blood alcohol content measured 0.13%, according to the sheriff's office. Class was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Pendleton
UNREGISTERED: Amanda L. Mietlicki, 34, 4 Rogers Ave., Lockport, was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle March 8, after a 3:23 a.m. traffic stop on East Canal Road. Mietlicki was ticketed and her vehicle was impounded, according to the sheriff's office.
UNLICENSED: Joseph L. Barclay, 32, 1466 Lewiston Road, Basom, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to display a front license plate March 4, after a 12:51 a.m. traffic stop on the 6100 block of South Transit Road. Barclay's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Barclay was ticketed.
Cambria
UNLICENSED: Christopher Bitsas, 38, 1018 Marshall Road, Lyndonville, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a vehicle without valid inspection certification March 5, after a 3:06 a.m. traffic stop on the 4900 block of Ridge Road. Bitsas' driver's license was revoked, according to the sheriff's office. Bitsas was ticketed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.