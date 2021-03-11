City of Lockport

CONTEMPT: John M. Zimmerman, 25, 118 Vine St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt March 9. Zimmerman is accused of violating an order of protection by approaching a woman twice on Feb. 16, according to Lockport Police Department. Zimmerman was kept in custody pending arraignment.

UNLICENSED: Paul D. Trifiletti, 23, 6296 Campbell Boulevard, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating without a valid inspection certificate March 6, after a traffic stop, according to LPD. Trifiletti was ticketed. 

MENACING: Graylan Ingram Jr., 40, 4880 University Court, Niagara Falls, was charged with third-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree harassment and fourth- degree criminal mischief March 6. Ingram is accused of strangling and kicking a woman, and taking her phone as she called 911, on Oct. 25, on the 200 block of Gooding Street, according to LPD. Ingram was kept in custody pending arraignment. 

DUI: Ikenna A. Nnuji, 50, 41 Honeysuckle Way, East Amherst, was charged with driving under the influence, unlawful possession of marijuana, drinking in a motor vehicle on the highway and failure to keep right on a two-lane road March 6, after a 4:15 a.m. traffic stop in the city. Nnuji was ticketed and transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, according to LPD.

Town of Lockport

POSSESSION: Anthony A. Maisano, 32, 6763 Minnick Road, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, running a red light, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and operating with expired inspection certification March 5, after an 11:25 p.m. traffic stop on Saunders Settlement Road. Maisano's driver's license was revoked, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Maisano was kept in custody pending arraignment.

SUSPENDED: Ronald J. Lampert, 53, 5616 Ridge Road, was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating with improper plates March 6, after a 6:12 p.m. traffic stop on the 5600 block of Ridge Road. Lampert was ticketed, according to the sheriff's office. 

DWI: Julius M. Class, 64, 1424 Hess Road, Appleton, was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right March 6, after a 1:16 a.m. traffic stop on Bowmiller Road. In roadside breath testing, Class' blood alcohol content measured 0.13%, according to the sheriff's office. Class was kept in custody pending arraignment.

Pendleton

UNREGISTERED: Amanda L. Mietlicki, 34, 4 Rogers Ave., Lockport, was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle March 8, after a 3:23 a.m. traffic stop on East Canal Road. Mietlicki was ticketed and her vehicle was impounded, according to the sheriff's office.

UNLICENSED: Joseph L. Barclay, 32, 1466 Lewiston Road, Basom, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to display a front license plate March 4, after a 12:51 a.m. traffic stop on the 6100 block of South Transit Road. Barclay's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Barclay was ticketed.

Cambria

UNLICENSED: Christopher Bitsas, 38, 1018 Marshall Road, Lyndonville, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a vehicle without valid inspection certification March 5, after a 3:06 a.m. traffic stop on the 4900 block of Ridge Road. Bitsas' driver's license was revoked, according to the sheriff's office. Bitsas was ticketed.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you