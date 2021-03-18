CITY OF LOCKPORT
• POSSESSION: Katherine A. Figueroa, 29, 250 Prospect St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on March 11 after being taken into custody by Lockport Police at 11:35 a.m. on Park Avenue. The charges stem from a Nov. 11 incident in which Lockport police responded to a report of a woman vomiting and stumbling at 9:50 a.m. on the 200 block of Willow Street. Upon investigation by LPD, Figueroa said she had drug paraphernalia and a needle. Police said they also found a white powder wrapped in paper in Figueroa’s purse. NCSO Forensic Lab tests came back saying the substance was fentanyl and Figueroa was located, taken into custody and released with a ticket.
• UNLICENSED: Makala R. Kane, 25, 144 Locust St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and a plate infraction on March 13 after Lockport police said they observed her driving without a license plate and performed at 12:07 pm. traffic stop on West Avenue. According to LPD, Kane said she had a suspended license. Kane was put into custody and released with a ticket.
TOWN OF LOCKPORT
• SUSPENDED: Jasmine E. Bielec, 24, 3617 Lower Mountain Road, Sanborn, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a registration that was suspended on March 9 after a 5:13 p.m. traffic stop on Upper Mountain Road conducted by a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy. Bielec was released with a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Marc G. Eberz, 22, 3505 Tonawanda Creek Road, Buffalo, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection certificate and operating without stop lamps on March 8 after a 3:27 p.m. traffic stop on Sunset Drive conducted by a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy. Eberz was released on his own recognizance.
ROYALTON
• UNLICENSED: Michael A. Williamson, 25, 8141 West Avenue, Gasport, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and no inspection certificate on March 8 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy performed a 8:10 p.m. traffic stop on Rochester Road. Williamson was released with a ticket.
