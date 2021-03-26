Town of Lockport
DWAI: Mark Fose Jr., 33, 5 Rainbow Park, Ransomville, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs March 22, after a 1:57 a.m. traffic stop for an inadequate muffler on Robinson Road. According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Fose declined to submit to a blood test and was kept in custody pending arraignment.
UNLICENSED: Raymond P. Wendt, 50, 129 Elmhurst Drive, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating out of interlock device restriction March 22, after a midnight traffic stop on Robinson Road. Wendt's driver's license was previously revoked and a required interlock device was not installed in the vehicle he was driving, according to the sheriff's office. Wendt was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Joshua D. Sylvester, 39, 32 Franklin Ave., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation March 22, after an 11:35 p.m. traffic stop for obstructed view (items hanging from the rear view mirror) on the 5700 block of South Transit Road. Sylvester's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Sylvester was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Andrew J. David, 32, 5630 Keck Road, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation March 21, after a 6:56 p.m. traffic stop for driving on the shoulder of Lincoln Avenue. David's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. David was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Dennis C. Townsend, 58, 1152 Ashland Ave. Niagara Falls, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed, moving from lane unsafely and speeding March 21, after a 2:25 a.m. traffic stop on the 4400 block of Lake Avenue. Townsend's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Townsend was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Robert W. Vail, 35, 626 East Ave., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating an un-inspected motor vehicle March 21, after a 12:41 a.m. traffic stop on the 5700 block of South Transit Road. Vail's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Vail was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Jennifer Bisher, 42, 671 Gardenwood Drive, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation and two counts of failure to dim high beam headlamps, in connection with two separate traffic stops by a sheriff's deputy, March 20 on Snyder Drive and March 21 on South Transit Road. In both cases, the sheriff's office said, Bisher could show only suspended non-driver ID. Bisher was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Daniel J. Pohl, 22, 6582 Dysinger Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation March 20, after a 9:06 p.m. traffic stop on the 5800 block of Beattie Avenue. Pohl's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Pohl was ticketed.
NO REGISTRATION: Chloe M. Adams, 19, 304 Erin Road, Medina, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration and without valid inspection certification March 19, after a 6:20 p.m. traffic stop on the 5800 block of Bowmiller Road, according to the sheriff's office. Adams was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Lawrence R. Carson, 47, 6594 Dysinger Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation March 19, after a 9:37 p.m. traffic stop for failure to dim high beam headlamps on the 1000 block of Lockport Road. Carson's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Carson was ticketed.
Pendleton
UNLICENSED: Tyler J. Lamarco, 23, 150 Macamley St., Buffalo, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation March 22, after a 12:14 a.m. traffic stop for driving with an inadequate headline on the 6300 block of South Transit Road. Lamarco was ticketed.
NO REGISTRATION: Joyce E. Clark, 51, 3811 Walnut Ave., Niagara Falls, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration March 20, after a 1:46 a.m. traffic stop on Robinson Road. Clark was ticketed.
Cambria
UNLICENSED: Jamie L. Abrahams, 39, 71 Prospect St., Lockport, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation March 20, after a 6:40 a.m. motor vehicle accident on the 5000 block of Shawnee Road. Abrahams told a responding sheriff's deputy that she lost control of her vehicle on a curve, struck the ditch, and her vehicle rolled over. Abrahams does not have a valid driver's license, according to the sheriff's office, so she ticketed and then taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.
