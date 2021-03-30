CITY OF LOCKPORT
• HIT-AND-RUN: Jenenne R. Taylor, 60, 742 Walnut St., was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and following too closely on March 28 after Lockport police responded to an accident on the corner of East Avenue and Vine Street. One of the drivers told police she was rear-ended by Taylor, who then fled the scene. Taylor and her vehicle were located at her residence where Taylor admitted to the charges. She was released with a ticket.
• CHARGED: Dominic M. Annalora, 29, 6270 Shimer Drive, was charged with a felony count of fourth-degree larceny as well as petit larceny on March 28 stemming from an incident on Nov. 23 in which a city resident reported Annalora had stolen a shotgun worth $229 as well as ammunition and a bag from his porch on Nov. 22. The alleged victim told LPD that he’d invited Annalora to his home to hang out and had shown him the shotgun but left it on the porch with Annalora and his sister when he went to bed. The owner’s sister told him Annalora had stolen the shotgun, ammunition and bag. Annalora was released on his own recognizance.
TOWN OF LOCKPORT
• CHARGED: Robert V. Pippard, 38, 7366 Ridge Road, was charged with petit larceny on March 20 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy was called to Runnings on S. Transit Road for a report of a shoplifter. Pippard was taken into custody and released with a ticket.
• UNLICENSED: Daniel J. Pohl, 22, 6582 Dysinger Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and un-inspected motor vehicle on March 25 after a 4:35 p.m. traffic stop on the 6200 block of Rapids Road by a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy. Upon investigation it was revealed that Pohl had a suspended license. He was released with a ticket.
• UNLICENSED: Lawrence R. Carson, 47, 6594 Dysinger Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to dim high beam headlamps on March 19 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy performed a 9:37 p.m. traffic stop on the 1000 block of Lockport Road. Upon investigation, it was revealed Carson had a suspended drivers license. Carson was taken into custody and released with a ticket.
