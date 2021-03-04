CITY OF LOCKPORT
• UNLICENSED: Maxine A. Townsend, 67, 350 Chapel St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and improper left turn on Feb. 28 after Lockport police responded to an accident at 3:31 p.m. at the intersection of Chapel and Olcott streets. According to police, Townsend said she tried to make a left hand turn onto Olcott Street, but struck another vehicle. Lockport police said Townsend did not have a license.
• UNLICENSED: Miguel O. Sanchez, 28, 6594 Dysinger Road, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and illegal signal on Feb. 26 after Lockport police performed a traffic stop on the 200 block of Walnut Street. According to police, Sanchez said his license was suspended which LPD confirmed. Sanchez was released with a ticket.
TOWN OF LOCKPORT
• UNLICENSED: Steven D. Hagen, 31, 356 East Ave., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign on March 1 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy observed him fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Locust Street and Harding Avenue. Upon conducting the 12:59 a.m. traffic stop, the deputy determined Hagen was driving with a suspended license. Hagen was released with a ticket.
PENDLETON
• UNLICENSED: Trevon R. Robinson, 22, 108 Pearl St., Medina, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and displaying high beam headlamps on March 1 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy observed Robinson’s vehicle was driving toward oncoming traffic with his high beams on and conducted a 1:47 a.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. According to the deputy, Robinson said his license was suspended and his vehicle had a headlight out. He was released with a ticket.
