City of Lockport
SHOPLIFTING: Christopher C. Starkweather, 31, 188 South St., was charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property March 3, following an incident at Rite Aid, Washburn Street. Starkweather is accused of taking cleaning supplies valued at $89 from the store, according to Lockport Police Department. Starkweather was released on recognizance.
OBSTRUCTION: Joshua J. Schlesinger, 21, 99 Hill St., was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of justice, operating without a valid inspection certificate and several moving violations March 3, after a 2:16 a.m. traffic stop for driving with a non-functioning passenger-side headlight on South Transit Street. According to LPD, Schlesinger declined to provide identification or exit the vehicle when asked, and when he was removed by an officer he attempted to run. Schlesinger was handcuffed, processed and ticketed, LPD said.
UNLICENSED: Miguel O. Sanchez, 28, 6594 Dysinger Road, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Feb. 26, after a traffic stop for illegal signaling on Walnut Street. Sanchez's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Sanchez was ticketed.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Nathaniel Carson, 51, 67 Harrison Ave., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating without a valid inspection certificate March 2, after a 1:44 a.m. traffic stop for inadequate muffler on the 5900 block of South Transit Road. Carson's driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Carson was ticketed.
UNREGISTERED: Daniel Doyle, 31, 6309 Robinson Road, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration March 1, after an 11:48 p.m. traffic stop on the 6200 block of Robinson Road, according to the sheriff's office. Doyle was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Steven D. Hagen, 31, 356 East Ave., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to stop at a stop sign March 1, after a 12:59 a.m. traffic stop near the intersection of Locust Street and Harding Avenue. Hagen's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Hagen was ticketed.
Pendleton
DUI: William C. Ernst, 61, 6157 Reger Drive, was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to take a breath test and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle March 1, after an 8:07 p.m. traffic stop at the Erie Canalway Trail parking area where Ernst was parked with the engine running. Ernst showed signs of alcohol intoxication, failed field sobriety tests and was charged, according to the sheriff's office. In later chemical testing, Ernst's blood alcohol content measured 0.11%. Ernst was kept in custody pending arraignment.
UNLICENSED: Trevon R. Robinson, 22, 108 Pearl St., Medina, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation March 1, after a 1:47 a.m. traffic stop for driving with high beams activated on South Transit Road. Robinson's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Robinson was ticketed.
Newfane
UNLICENSED: Elisa K. Weaver, 43, 2055 Lockport Olcott Road, Burt, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation March 1, after a 6:58 p.m. traffic stop on Lockport Olcott Road. Weaver's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Weaver was ticketed.
Cambria
UNLICENSED: Jennifer M. Rivera, 34, 23 Lena Drive, North Tonawanda, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding March 1, after a 10:26 a.m. traffic stop on Saunders Settlement Road. Rivera's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Rivera was ticketed.
