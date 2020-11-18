City of Lockport
MENACING: Imary L. Marrero, 25, 6 Blackley Court, was charged with third-degree menacing Nov. 15 after a disturbance at the Eastern Niagara Hospital Emergency Department. According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, an intoxicated Marrero demanded her car keys and when ER staff wouldn't give them to her she challenged the staff members to a fight and also tried to climb through a window into a staff member's office. Marrero got a ticket.
POSSESSION: Daniel L. Weaver Jr., 32, 77 Main St., was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Nov. 14, in connection with the Nov. 13 theft of a man's prescription medication from his truck, according to Lockport Police Department. Weaver was kept in custody pending arraignment.
MISCHIEF: Kimberly A. Leonard, 49, 20 Oliver St., was charged with fourth degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child Nov. 13, after Lockport police responded to a tip about a fire at her residence. Leonard told officers that she was doing her hair when she knocked over a candle, which ignited carpeting, and threw the candle out a window. Consequently a vehicle caught fire, according to police. Leonard was kept in custody pending arraignment.
TRESPASSING: Matthew T. Rongo, 29, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass Nov. 13, after he entered a Genesee Street residence through a window and without the owner's permission, according to LPD. Rongo got a ticket.
BURGLARY: Tyreek J. Wolfe, 20, 2731 Pierce Ave., Niagara Falls, was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree assault Nov. 10 after Lockport police responded to a 9:50 p.m. report of a disturbance on Ontario Street. Wolfe is accused of striking another man in the face, twice, after forcibly entering the man's apartment, police said. Wolfe was kept in custody pending arraignment.
UNLICENSED: Kaleb J. Bobzien, 22, 6557 Lincoln Place, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and failure to notify authorities of an address change Nov. 9, after a 12:09 a.m. traffic stop on Davison Road. Bobzien got a ticket.
CONTEMPT: Brandon M. Undercoffer, 29, 7651 Wheeler Road, Gasport, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree criminal contempt Nov. 10, in connection with a Nov. 8 domestic disturbance on Oliver Street. Undercoffer is accused of shoving a woman, choking her with one hand and smashing her cell phone, all in the presence of a juvenile, according to police. Undercoffer was kept in custody pending arraignment.
ROBBERY: Hassan M. Campbell, 38, 135 Pine St., was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of justice Nov. 7, after he reportedly fled briefly from police attempting to arrest him on a warrant charging first-degree robbery, petit larceny and second-degree menacing. Campbell is accused of taking $100 from a woman on Walnut Street and threatening her with a knife earlier on Nov. 7, according to police. When approached in front of his residence, Campbell fled on foot and was subdued by Taser, police said.
BURGLARY: Brianna M. Gilbert, 38, 99 South St., was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Nov. 6. Gilbert is accused of taking a South Street resident's dog and miscellaneous personal items, valued together at $2,350, after entering the resident's apartment through a window, police said. Gilbert was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Thomas A. Heary, 46, 6159 Old Niagara Road, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Nov. 15, after a 12:22 a.m. traffic stop on Old Niagara Road for no headlamps. Heary's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Heary got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: David C. Griffin, 33, 6249 Bayview Station, Newfane, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation Nov. 14, after an 8:50 p.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. Griffin's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Griffin got a ticket.
MENACING: Antonio B. Tucker, 26, 6351 Robinson Road, was charged with second-degree menacing Nov. 12, after a reported disturbance at the apartment house where he resides. Tucker is accused of waving a gun during a verbal dispute with a woman, according to the sheriff's office. Tucker got a ticket.
DWI: Neil T. Zephro, 42, 6104 Woodford Dr., Lake View, was charged with first-degree driving while intoxicated, impeding traffic, driving on the shoulder of a roadway, failure to use designated lane, failure to keep right and possession and consumption of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle Nov. 8, after the sheriff's office fielded a complaint about a reckless driver on Sunset Drive. Zephro was pulled over on Stone Road at 1:36 a.m. and a deputy noted he was bleeding from behind his left ear. Zephro said he had hit a post and the deputy noted damage on the passenger side of Zephro's vehicle. In breath testing, Zephro's blood alcohol content measured 0.20%, according to the sheriff's office. Zephro was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital for treatment of his injury and he was ticketed.
TRESPASSING: Jedidiah J. Aiken, 35, 2619 Niagara St., Niagara Falls, was charged with two counts of trespassing Nov. 8 after a sheriff's deputy observed him panhandling in the parking lot at Home Depot, South Transit Road, about 12:20 p.m., and then fielded a complaint about him being present at Tops Plaza at 1:35 p.m. Aiken is banned from Home Depot properties and all DLC Management Corporation properties, according to the sheriff's office. Aiken got tickets.
SHOPLIFTING: Jessica L. Petty, 26, 131 West Ave., was charged with petit larceny Nov. 7 after a 7:30 p.m. incident on the 5700 block of South Transit Road. Petty is accused of taking merchandise valued at $111.70, according to the sheriff's office. Petty got a ticket.
Newfane
UNLICENSED: Rachel R. Liermo, 39, 5545 Ide Road, Burt, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Nov. 12, after a 6:12 p.m. traffic stop on Ide Road. Liermo's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Liermo got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Joseph M. Kincade, 33, 7124 Ridge Road, Lockport, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating an un-inspected vehicle and operating with an inadequate muffler system Nov. 9, after a 3:03 a.m. traffic stop on Ridge Road. Kincade's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Kincade got a ticket.
HARASSMENT: Kevin R. Jaworski, 42, 5978 Main St., Olcott, was charged with second-degree harassment Nov. 4, after a domestic dispute. A deputy visited Jaworski's residence once and left, after which Jaworski reportedly began yelling at and threatening to kill a woman. A downstairs neighbor called 911 after the woman stomped her foot — a help signal that the woman and the neighbor had worked out beforehand, according to the sheriff's office. After he was taken into to custody to await arraignment, Jaworski made threatening comments about the woman and the neighbor, and threatened to harm himself, the sheriff's office said.
Cambria
DWI: Thomas J. Coleman, 26, 343 East Ave., Lockport, was charged with driving while intoxicated Nov. 6, after an 8:09 traffic stop on Ridge Road. Coleman failed field sobriety tests and roadside alcohol screening, according to the sheriff's office. Coleman was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Wilson
UNLICENSED: Travis A. Vincent, 27, 5314 Chestnut Road, Newfane was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding Nov. 5, after a 12:50 p.m. traffic stop on the 4600 block of Lake Road. Vincent got a ticket.
