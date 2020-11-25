City of Lockport
MISCHIEF: Justin T. Martin, 48, 255 Genesee St., was charged with third-degree criminal mischief Nov. 22. Martin is accused of kicking a Genesee Street resident's $658 television, according to Lockport Police Department. Martin was kept in custody pending arraignment.
POSSESSION: Bryce J. Baker, 19, 237 Hagen St., Buffalo, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen vehicle, operating a vehicle without an inspection certificate, failure to signal a turn and driving without a license Nov. 22, after a 4:14 a.m. traffic stop on South Transit Street. The vehicle that Baker drove was reported stolen in Buffalo, LPD said. Baker got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Mikela Q. Moore, 30, 461 9th St., Niagara Falls, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, improper lane change and failure to signal a turn Nov. 20, after a 1:36 a.m. traffic stop on Pine Street. Moore's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Moore was released on recognizance.
UNLICENSED: Hamzah M. Abdur-Rasheed, 26, 277 Washburn St., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Nov. 20, after a 10:13 a.m. traffic stop on Washburn Street. Abdur-Rasheed’s driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Abdur-Rasheed got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Tyler N. Tucker, 29, 6547 Hatter Road, Newfane, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to obey a traffic device and operating without headlights Nov. 13, after an 11:10 a.m. traffic stop on Walnut Street. Tucker's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Tucker got a ticket.
Town of Lockport
SHOPLIFTING: Lindsay J. Stapleson, 38, 6763 Minnick Road, was charged with petit larceny Nov. 22, in connection with an incident on the 5700 block of South Transit Road, according to the sheriff's office. Stapleson got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Nicole R. Svetlik, 38, 6594 Dysinger Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating with suspended registration Nov. 21, after a 2:24 a.m. traffic stop on the 5800 block of Beattie Avenue. Svetlik's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Svetlik got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Kewan D. Jackson, 30, 6052 East Ave., Newfane, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Nov. 16, after a 12:36 a.m. traffic stop on Day Road. Jackson's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Jackson got a ticket.
Pendleton
UNLICENSED: Mario L. Montanez, 27, 1834 Onatario Ave., Niagara Falls, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Nov. 18, after the sheriff's office fielded a complaint about a U-Haul truck being driven recklessly on Lockport Road. Montanez's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Montanez got a ticket.
Royalton
DWI: Christopher L. Duncanson, 20, 6737 Akron Road, Lockport, was charged with driving while intoxicated Nov. 15, after the sheriff's office fielded a call about a car in the ditch at Gasport and Bunker Hill roads about 9:40 a.m. Duncanson failed field sobriety tests but a roadside breath test gave a blood alcohol content reading of 0%, according to the sheriff's office. Duncanson was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital for a blood test, ticketed and taken to his residence.
Wilson
SHOPLIFTING: Carisa L. Stepanowicz, 33, 2822 Randall Road, Ransomville, was charged with petit larceny Nov. 19, in connection with an incident at the Dollar General store on Lake Street. Stepanowicz got a ticket.
