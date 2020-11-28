City of Lockport
ASSAULT: Edwin B. Cook, 32, 24451 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio, was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing Nov. 26, after a fight on the 200 block of Park Avenue about 10 a.m. Cook is accused of choking, punching and kicking a woman and punching another person, according to Lockport Police Department. Cook was kept in custody pending arraignment.
DWI: Satoria L. Benton, 32, 40 Vine St., was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of justice Nov. 25. LPD fielded a tip about a possible intoxicated driver on South Transit Street and were led to Benton, who reportedly failed field sobriety tests and resisted being taken into custody. In breath testing, Benton's blood alcohol content measured 0.20%, LPD said. Benton got a ticket.
Town of Lockport
DWI: Derrenus L. Brundidge, 37, 7 Jordon Gardens, Niagara Falls, was charged with driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to maintain lane Nov. 24, after a 12:44 a.m. traffic stop on the 4400 block of Lake Avenue. In post-arrest breath testing, Brundidge's blood alcohol content measured 0.14%, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
UNLICENSED: Tyler J. Dauria, 26, 6773 Rapids Road, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, operating with an expired inspection certificate and no seat belt Nov. 20, after a 9:55 a.m. traffic stop on the 6500 block of Dysinger Road, according to the sheriff's office. Dauria got a ticket.
SHOPLIFTING: Cori L. Hubert, 37, 3707 Hartland Road, Gasport, was charged with petit larceny Nov. 19, in connection with an incident at Walmart on South Transit Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Hubert got a ticket.
Wilson
OBSTRUCTION: James J. O’Donnell, 60, 478 Lake St., was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of justice Nov. 20, after a disturbance on the 400 block of Lake Street. A responding sheriff's deputy said O'Donnell became "aggressive" when asked to cooperate with a pat-down check for weapons and physically resisted detention. O'Donnell got a ticket.
Cambria
DWI: Natalie S. Erway, 46, 6122 Bear Ridge Road, Lockport, was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusing a breath test Nov. 24, after a 3:57 a.m. traffic stop for insufficient head lamps on Van Dusen Road, according to the sheriff's office. Erway was kept in custody pending arraignment.
UNLICENSED: Michael R. Taczak, 42, 313 West Park St., Albion, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding Nov. 19, after a 3:23 p.m. traffic stop on Subbera Road, according to the sheriff's office. Taczak got a ticket.
