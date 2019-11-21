City of Lockport
POSSESSION: Thomas J. Kelly, 39, 50 Irving St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and possession of a controlled substance in a non-original container Nov. 18, after a 5:57 p.m. traffic stop on Walnut Street. Kelly's driver's license is suspended, according to Lockport Police Department. Suspected suboxone strips and a THC oil vape pen were found in Kelly's vehicle. Kelly got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Glenn L. Helwig, 70, 107 Genesee St., apt. 9, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Nov. 17, after a 9:46 p.m. traffic stop for an equipment violation on Pine Street. Helwig's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Helwig got a ticket.
BURGLARY: Dylan Burlingame, 26, 45 Ontario St., apt 906, was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief Nov. 16, after an incident at Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises, 210 Market St. Burlingame is accused of kicking and throwing himself into a door in an attempt to force his way into the building, according to LPD. The broken door was valued at $1,000. Burlingame got a ticket.
POSSESSION: Christopher C. Starkweather, 30, 303 S. Niagara St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Nov. 15, after a 4:30 p.m. traffic stop on Genesee Street. Starkweather, a passenger in the stopped vehicle, was found with a suspicious off-white substance, according to LPD. Starkweather got a ticket.
POSSESSION: Leon P. Johnson, 35, 7002 Cambridge Drive, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and failure to use a designated lane Nov. 15, after a 1:15 p.m. traffic stop on Washburn Street. Johnson's driver's license is suspended and Johnson was in possession of seven yellow pills identified by him as a controlled substance, according to LPD. Johnson was released on recognizance.
IDENTITY THEFT: Christopher G. Brown, 40, 50 Center St., Lackawanna, was charged with second-degree identity theft and petit larceny Nov. 12. Brown is accused of cashing a forged check from the Village Eatery, in the amount of $682.64, on Nov. 8, according to LPD. Brown was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
MISCHIEF: Michelle R. Walsh, 51, 5943 Campbell Boulevard, was charged with criminal mischief Nov. 9, after an incident on the 200 block of Lock Street. Walsh broke a screen in an attempt to get inside a man's residence, while demanding the man repay money owed to her, according to LPD. Walsh was released on recognizance.
UNLICENSED: Joseph T. Cormier, 22, 268 Garden St., apt. C, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation, unlawful possession of marijuana, illegal signaling and failure to stop at a stop sign Nov. 9, after a 5 a.m. traffic stop on Ashley Place. Cormier's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Cormier was released on recognizance.
POSSESSION: Roderico R. Madore, 25, 8134 State St., apt. 4, Gasport, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana Nov. 7. Madore, the subject of an unwanted person complaint at property on the 200 block of Clinton Street, was found with an unidentified controlled substance and marijuana, according to LPD. Madore was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
ASSAULT: Joshua A. Gates, 34, 188 South St., left, was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury Nov. 7. Gates is accused of beating a woman, causing numerous lacerations on her face, according to LPD. Gates was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
CONTEMPT: Michael F. Gagliardi, 26, 7176 Chestnut Ridge Road, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt Nov. 7, after an incident at Lock 34 Bar & Grill. Gagliardi is accused of violating a stay-away order, according to LPD. Gagliardi was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
DWI: Simon N. Chavers, 40, 37 Carolina Ave., was charged with driving while intoxicated, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway, a traffic device violation and refusal to take a breath test Nov. 7, after a 2:38 a.m. traffic stop on Cottage Street, according to LPD. Chavers was released on recognizance.
