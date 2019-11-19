Town of Lockport
LARCENY: Leigh A. Dec, 57, of Lockport, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records and first-degree offering to file a false instrument Nov. 17, according to New York State Police. Dec got a ticket.
LARCENY: Dennis C. Russell, 39, of Newfane, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records and first-degree offering to file a false instrument Nov. 17, according to New York State Police. Russell got a ticket.
DWI: Mitchell T. Filippi, 24, of East Amherst, was charged with first-degree driving while intoxicated and refusal to take a breath test Nov. 17, after an 11:25 p.m. traffic stop by New York State Police on South Transit Road. Filippi was detained for undisclosed cash bail.
SHOPLIFTING: Luchianna C. Seright, 24, 27A Packard Court, Niagara Falls, was charged with petit larceny and Brianna D. Porter, 26, 462 13th St., Niagara Falls, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny Nov. 10, after an incident at Walmart, South Transit Road. A store employee told the Niagara County Sheriff's Office that Seright tried to steal $103.60 of merchandise and Porter tried to steal $318.32 of merchandise. Porter, who was previously banned from the store, was detained for $500 police bail. Seright got a ticket.
Cambria
UNLICENSED: Quaiskeeka P. Robinson, 28, 9 Packard Court, Niagara Falls, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Nov. 8, after an 11:43 p.m. traffic stop by a sheriff's deputy on Saunders Settlement Road. Robinson's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Robinson got a ticket.
Wilson
DWI: Tiffany C. Duxbury, 35, 4321 Crescent Drive, Niagara Falls, was charged with driving while intoxicated Nov. 10, after a 1:26 a.m. traffic stop by a sheriff's deputy on Cambria-Wilson Road. In breath testing, Duxbury's blood alcohol content measured 0.17 percent, according to the sheriff's office. Duxbury got a ticket.
