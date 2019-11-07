City of Lockport
PETIT LARCENY: Christine M. Deane, 52, 6773 Rapids Road, Apt. 152, was charged with petit larceny Nov. 3 after an incident at Aldi, South Transit Street. Deane is accused of taking $320 from a man's wallet left behind in the store, according to Lockport Police Department. Deane was released on recognizance.
UNLICENSED: Matthew J. Brown, 38, 79 Grove Ave., upper, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation, following too closely and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident Nov. 2. Brown was involved in an accident at Main and Market streets and fled the scene. Another party in the collision recorded Brown driving away, got his license plate number and reported it to police. Brown's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Brown got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Brandon M. Jenkins, 35, 288 Willow St., apt. 68, was charged with speeding and second-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Nov. 2, after a 1:07 a.m. traffic stop on Clinton Street. Jenkins, whose driver's license is suspended, was driving 44 mph in a 30 mph zone, according to LPD. Jenkins got a ticket.
POSSESSION: Matthew J. Fura, 51, 297 Grand St., was charged on Nov. 1 with third- and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Nov. 1, after a 7:52 a.m. search of his residence by the Niagara County Drug Task Force and LPD officers. Items uncovered in the raid included quantities of suspected crack cocaine and marijuana, a digital scale, plastic sandwich bags and glass pipes, according to LPD. Fura was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
POSSESSION: Andrew J. Cornelius, 27, 6487 Dysinger Road, apt. 5, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without inspection certification, third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation, and fourth- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Oct. 30, after a 5 p.m. traffic stop on Saxton Street. An officer found quantities of an unknown white substances and suspected methamphetamine in Cornelius' possession during the stop, according to LPD. Cornelius got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Charles B. Roberts, 30, 17 Dayton St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Oct. 29, after an 11:40 p.m. traffic stop for no / inadequate lights on Pine Street. Roberts' driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Roberts got a ticket.
POSSESSION: Timothy R. Cutter, 54, 6999 Lincoln Ave., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, no/inadequate plate lamp, failure to keep right and illegal signaling; Issac Drake, 49, 251 Green St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; Brianna V. Ferguson, 26, 519 Walnut St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; and Anderson Davis, 26, 152 High St., apt. 1, was charged with drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Oct. 28, after a 1:30 a.m. traffic stop on Harvey Avenue. A search of the vehicle found quantities of suspected suboxone and suspected crack cocaine that no one admitting to possessing, according to LPD. Davis admitted to possessing an open container of alcoholic beverage in the vehicle. Cutter, Drake and Ferguson were released on recognizance and Davis got a ticket.
HARASSMENT: Makala R. Kane, 24, 144 Locust St., apt. 1, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment Oct. 28. Kane is accused of sending threatening messages to a man, according to LPD. Kane got a ticket.
HARASSMENT: Layne C. Sherrie, 21, 54 Levan Ave., was charged with second-degree harassment and acting in a manner injurious to a child Oct. 26. Sherrie, in an argument with a woman, called the woman's son names and tossed household items around two rooms, according to LPD. Sherrie was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
RAPE: Marcus J. Huston, 37, 150 Gooding St., was charged with first-degree rape, third-degree robbery, second-degree menacing, assault with intention of causing physical injury with a weapon, petit larceny and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon Oct. 25, according to LPD. Huston was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
POSSESSION: Mark J. Deitz, 24, 722 Gardenwood Drive, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and Daniel J. Pohl, 21, 247 Lock St., apt 3, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Oct. 25, after a 10:11 p.m. search of Pohl's residence by Lockport Police Department and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. Items found during the search included quantities of suspected crack cocaine and suspected marijuana and a pair of digital scales, as well as quantities of suspected alprazolam (an anti-anxiety medication) and suspected marijuana associated with Deitz. Both men were kept in custody pending court appearances.
DWI: Jacob W. Costley, 42, of Newfane, was charged with driving while intoxicated Nov. 2, after a 5:55 p.m. traffic stop by New York State Police on West Avenue. Costley got a ticket.
IMPAIRED: Sammy J. Argo, 25, of Lockport, was charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs Oct. 30, after an 11:34 p.m. stop by New York State Police at Eastern Niagara Hospital, 521 East Ave. Argo got a ticket.
Town of Lockport
POSSESSION: Robert L. Nesbitt, 19, of Appleton, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Oct. 29, after a 10:45 p.m. traffic stop by New York State Police on South Transit Road. Nesbitt got a ticket.
DWI: Mark A. Gross, 61, 221 Cold Springs Road, was charged with driving while intoxicated Oct. 26, after a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy checked out a report of man wearing a clown mask scaring children at Cold Springs Cemetery. Just before the deputy's arrival, it was reported that the man got into a vehicle and began driving through the grass toward train tracks. Gross was stopped and in breath testing, his blood alcohol content level measured 0.16 percent, according to the sheriff's office. Gross was detained for $250 police bail.
UNLICENSED: Levi P. Mosby, 23, 218 Pine St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to surrender a suspended New York State driver's license Oct. 22, after a 9:19 p.m. traffic stop by a sheriff's deputy on Lockport Olcott Road. Mosby got a ticket.
Newfane
UNLICENSED: Anthony M. Clark, 29, 3260 Hess Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and operating an uninspected motor vehicle Nov. 5, after an 11:58 p.m. traffic stop on Rounds Road. Clark's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Clark was detained in lieu of $250 police bail.
UNLICENSED: Maureen S. Hamelink, 45, 2567 McClew Road, Burt, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Nov. 1, after an 11:02 a.m. traffic stop on Ridge Road. Hamelink's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Hamelink got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Sherri A. Rhodes, 37, 2078 Charles St., Burt, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor operation Oct. 29, after an 11:55 p.m. traffic stop on Ridge Road. Rhodes' driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Rhodes was detained for $250 police bail.
Hartland
MENACING: Nicholas A. Pleace, 33, 9198 Ridge Road, Middleport, was charged with three counts of second-degree menacing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child Oct. 21. A witness told the sheriff's office that he saw a knife-wielding Pleace yelling at children to leave an apartment. Pleace was detained for $500 police bail.
Pendleton
OBSTRUCTION: Colten S. Reuillard, 20, 5690 Dunnigan Road, Lockport was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, and Brandon M. Franklin, 22, 4004 Crescent Drive, North Tonawanda, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a property damage accident Oct. 25, after a motor vehicle accident on Beach Ridge Road. Upon arrival, a sheriff's deputy found a pickup with no one inside and several items bearing the name Brandon Franklin. Franklin told the deputy that Reuillard was behind him on the road when Franklin's vehicle struck a utility pole and Reuillard drove him away from the scene. Reuillard got a ticket. Franklin was detained for $500 police bail.
DWI: Frank D. Dispenza, 53, of Lockport, was charged with driving while intoxicated and a pair of moving violations Oct. 27, after a 1:57 a.m. traffic stop by New York State Police on Aiken Road. Dispenza got a ticket.
DWI: Adam W. Dorr, 38, 4092 Beach Ridge Road, North Tonawanda, was charged with driving while intoxicated Oct. 27, after a 12:22 a.m. traffic stop on Fiegle Road. In preliminary breath testing, Dorr's blood alcohol content measured 0.19 percent, according to the sheriff's office. Dorr was detained for $250 police bail.
Cambria
DWI: Benjamin L. Patterson, 26, 3251 Palmer Road, Ransomville, was charged with driving while intoxicated Nov. 3, after a 2:05 a.m. traffic stop on Burch Road. In preliminary breath testing, Patterson's blood alcohol content measured 0.16 percent, according to the sheriff's office. Patterson was detained for $250 police bail.
UNLICENSED: Gabrielle E. Wagner, 21, 240 Autumnview Drive, Wilson, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Oct. 23, after a 1:59 p.m. traffic stop on Townline Road. Wagner's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Wagner got a ticket.
Wilson
UNLICENSED: Ashley M. Rivera, 29, 3645 Ransomville Road, Ransomville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Nov. 4, after a 9:04 a.m. traffic stop on West Lake Road. Rivera's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Rivera got a ticket.
