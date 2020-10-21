City of Lockport
DWI: Joshua M. Herman, 25, 5840 Robinson Road, was charged with driving while intoxicated Oct. 20, after a traffic stop on State Road for improper license plate display, according to Lockport Police Department. Herman got a ticket.
DWI: Christina M. Smith, 37, 6485 Dysinger Road, was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right and making an improper right turn Oct. 18, after a 2:09 a.m. traffic stop on Clinton Street. In preliminary breath testing, Smith's blood alcohol content measured 0.08%, according to LPD.
ENDANGERMENT: Stephanie M. Hoffman, 22, 157 High St., was charged with endangering the welfare of a child Oct. 16. Hoffman is accused of allowing a child to ingest edible marijuana in late August, according to LPD. Hoffman got a ticket.
Town of Lockport
BURGLARY: Nicole M. Houghton, 39, 6594 Charlottesville Road, Newfane, was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny Oct. 18, in connection with the theft of merchandise valued at $460 from property on the 5700 block of South Transit Road, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Houghton was kept in custody pending arraignment.
UNLICENSED: Lisa M. Crenshaw, 51, 6120 Ruhlmann Road, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating with expired inspection certification Oct. 16, after a 2:35 a.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road for an insufficient headlamp. Crenshaw doesn't have a valid driver's license, according to the sheriff's office. Crenshaw got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Tequilla A. Ridgeway, 30, 140 East Ave., was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and operating with suspended registration Oct. 15, after an 8:24 p.m. traffic stop in the town. Ridgeway's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Ridgeway got a ticket.
Newfane
DWI: Michael D. Andrews, 36, 7 Priscilla Lane, Lockport, was charged with first-degree driving while intoxicated, failure to use designated lane and driving on the road shoulder Oct. 16, after a 11:45 p.m. traffic stop on Ridge Road. In breath screening, Andrews' blood alcohol content measured 0.11% and later chemical testing produced a reading of 0.09%, according to the sheriff's office. Andrews was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Cambria
UNLICENSED: Natalie S. Erway, 46, 6122 Bear Ridge Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to keep right Oct. 14, after a 1:11 p.m. traffic stop on the 4400 block of Van Dusen Road. Erway's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Erway got a ticket.
