City of Lockport
FALSE ID: Matthew W. Mudge, 30, 57 Prentice St., was charged with false personation Oct. 27 after police responded to a complaint about a door being kicked in on Washburn Street. Police said they heard yelling and screaming inside an apartment and observed a muddy footprint on the door. Mudge had several scratches on his face and was detained, at which point he gave police a false name and date of birth, according to Lockport Police Department. Mudge was later released on recognizance.
DISORDERLY: Shane R. Kronenberg, 21, 185 Pine St., was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct Oct. 26, after police responded to a complaint about a possible fight on Pine Street at 3:50 a.m. An officer found Kronenberg standing in a rear doorway covered in what appeared to be blood and Kronenberg closed and locked the door as the officer approached, LPD said. When the door was opened by another individual, the officer observed Kronenberg attacking a third person and moved to arrest him. After a struggle, LPD said, Kronenberg was put into a patrol vehicle where he head-butted and kicked the interior. Kronenberg was later transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for mental health evaluation, LPD said.
UNLICENSED: Michael D. Zavarella, 40, 1336 Willowbrook Drive, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating with suspended registration and no inspection certification Oct. 26, after a 4:15 a.m. traffic stop at Hyde Park and Elmwood Avenue, according to LPD. Zavarella got a ticket.
LARCENY: Ashely MR Michael, 25, 67 Ontario St., was charged with petit larceny Oct. 26 after an incident at 7-Eleven, 1 Park Ave. A store employee reported to LPD that Michael had left the store with merchandise valued at $17 that he did not pay for. Michael was later released on recognizance.
UNLICENSED: Melissa A. Morello, 29, 97 Ransom St., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Oct. 25, after a 4:30 a.m. traffic stop on Pine Street. Morello's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Morello was released on recognizance.
HARASSMENT: Philippe C. Batt, 30, 247 S. Transit St., was charged with third-degree menacing, second-degree harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing Oct. 24. Batt is accused of kicking and choking a man, according to LPD. Batt was kept in custody pending arraignment.
DWI: Steven J. Michaelis, 35, 211 Niagara St., was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motorcycle without a license plate and making an improper left turn Oct. 23, after a 12:30 a.m. traffic stop on Niagara Street. Michaelis failed field sobriety tests and was charged, and later released on recognizance, according to LPD.
UNLICENSED: Kelli S. Clemons, 33, 7032 Wheeler Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating without inspection certification Oct. 22, after an 11:45 p.m. traffic stop on Main Street for inadequate lights. Clemons' driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Clemons got a ticket.
ASSAULT: Michael M. Stewart, 37, 184 Green St., was charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, preventing an emergency call, second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt Oct. 21. Stewart is accused of striking a woman in the face twice with an open hand and taking away her cell phone when she tried to call police, according to LPD. Stewart was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Town of Lockport
UNREGISTERED: Aaron M. Hahn, 26, 6375 Campbell Boulevard, was charged with operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle Oct. 25 after a 5:20 p.m. traffic stop on Robinson Road, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Hahn was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Keith M. Lewandowski, 29, 112 Beaver St., Albion, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Oct. 23 after a 2:46 a.m. traffic stop for inadequate muffler at Lake Avenue and Old Niagara Road. Lewandowski's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Lewandowski was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Christopher Bitsas, 38, 2762 Main St., Newfane, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Oct. 22, after a 12:21 a.m. traffic stop for a loud muffler on the 4200 block of Lake Avenue, according to the sheriff's office. Bitsas was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Michael A. Murphy, 37, 530 Portage Road, Niagara Falls, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, failure to signal and unsecured license plates Oct 21, after a 12:38 a.m. traffic stop on the 4100 block of Lake Avenue, according to the sheriff's office. Murphy was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Aaron J. Benn, 29, 603 Wyoming Ave., Buffalo, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Oct. 20, after an 8:38 a.m. traffic stop on Robinson Road for not having a front license plate. Benn's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Benn was ticketed.
BURGLARY: Nicole M. Houghton, 39, 6594 Charlottesville Road, Newfane, was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny Oct. 18 after a reported burglary on the 5700 block of South Transit Road. Houghton is accused of taking merchandise valued at $460, according to the sheriff's office. Houghton was kept in custody pending arraignment.
UNLICENSED: Alexis Betancourt-Rojas, 32, 6594 Dysinger Road, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while using a cell phone and driving on the road shoulder Oct. 17, after an 8:55 p.m. traffic stop on the 6300 block of Robinson Road. Betancourt-Rojas' driver's license was revoked, according to the sheriff's office. Betancourt-Rojas was ticketed.
Newfane
DWI: Lydia J. Watson, 52, 8514 West Somerset Road, Barker, was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to use signal lamps, failure to signal from a starting position, making an improper left turn at an intersection, making an improper right turn at an intersection and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle Oct. 22, after a 2:45 a.m. traffic stop on Hatter Road. In chemical breath testing, Watson's blood alcohol content measured 0.18%, according to the sheriff's office. Watson was kept in custody pending arraignment.
UNREGISTERED: Maranda L. Stanley, 43, 8752 Ernest Road, Gasport, was charged with operating an unregistered vehicle and use of improper plates Oct. 21, after a 1:03 p.m. traffic stop on Lockport Olcott Road, according to the sheriff's office. Stanley was ticketed.
LARCENY: Robert V. Pippard, 37, 7366 Ridge Road, was charged with petit larceny Oct. 18 after an incident on the 3900 block of Lockport Olcott Road, according to the sheriff's office. Pippard was ticketed.
Royalton
HARASSMENT: Michael P. Fernandez, 40, 42 State St., Middleport, was charged with second-degree harassment, disorderly conduct and second-degree obstruction of justice Oct. 24. Fernandez is accused of brandishing a raised two-by-four plank toward his neighbor during a dispute, and gripping a knife on his waistband as he was approached by a sheriff's deputy. Fernandez was tackled to the ground and refused treatment for a head wound he sustained in the process, according to the sheriff's office. Fernandez was ticketed.
ROBBERY: Victor M. Paredes, 43, 4244 Orangeport Road, Gasport, was charged with first-degree robbery and petit larceny Oct. 24. Paredes is accused of taking $400 cash and a $250 cellphone from another man, according to the sheriff's office. Paredes was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Cambria
DWI: Charles A. Schmahl, 40, 2495 Mackenna Ave., Niagara Falls, was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to submit to a chemical breath test Oct. 18, after a 10:32 p.m. traffic stop for traffic infractions on Ward Road. In preliminary breath testing, Schmahl's blood alcohol content measured 0.14%, according to the sheriff's office. Schmahl was kept in custody pending arraignment.
