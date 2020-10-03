City of Lockport
HARASSMENT: Patrick A. Merriweather Sr., 39, 25 Gabriel Drive, was charged with second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child Oct. 2 after a reported domestic incident. Merriweather is accused of grabbing a woman by the neck and throwing her to the ground in the presence of two children, according to Lockport Police Department. Merriweather was kept in custody pending arraignment.
POSSESSION: Andrew W. Johnson, 33, 42 John St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Oct. 1. Johnson was found with drug paraphernalia during a Sept. 3 traffic stop and lab testing confirmed the presence of cocaine residue on the item, according to LPD. Johnson got a ticket.
DWI: Patrick E. Carson, 45, 347 Walnut St., was charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing an interlock system and refusing a breathalyzer test Sept. 29, after police were called about two men arguing in the parking lot at Reid's Drive-In, Lake Avenue. When he was interviewed, Carson exhibited signs of intoxication and refused field sobriety and breath tests, according to LPD. Carson was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Cambria
UNLICENSED: Austin C. Gifford, 23, 3990 Forest Park, North Tonawanda, was charged with third-degree aggravate unlicensed operation, speeding in a school zone and operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration Sept. 23, after a 7:39 a.m. traffic stop on the 2900 block of Saunders Settlement Road. Gifford's driving speed was measured at 57 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Gifford got a ticket.
