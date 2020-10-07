City of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Ryan T. Farewell, 24, 271 W. Caledonia St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating without an inspection certificate and operating with a faulty exhaust system Oct. 5, after a 5:15 a.m. traffic stop on East Avenue. Farewell's driver's license is suspended, according to Lockport Police Department. Farewell was released on recognizance.
BURGLARY: Rodney C. Hill, 21, 791 E. High St., was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree aggravated harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief Oct. 4. Hill is accused of kicking in a door at the residence of his son's mother on Sept. 25, according to LPD.
POSSESSION: Travis J. Watts, 36, 101 Genesee St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession a controlled substance Oct. 3, in connection with an Aug. 27 traffic stop during which police seized two glass pipes that were later found to contain cocaine residue, according to LPD. Watts was released on recognizance.
UNLICENSED: Robert T. Fearby, 26, 416 Chestnut St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating without an inspection certificate Oct. 2, after a 4:31 p.m. traffic stop on Pine Street. Fearby told an LPD officer that he did not have a driver's license. Fearby got a ticket.
POSSESSION: Joshua D. Talun, 31, 177 Pine St., was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of justice and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Oct. 2, all in connection with an Aug. 24 traffic stop in the city in which Talun reportedly was found in possession of substances later identified as cocaine and prescription medications used to treat opioid addiction and anxiety. According to LPD, Talun also tried to flee during the traffic stop. Talun got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Ashely R. Parmley II, 32, 2751 Transit Road, Newfane, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating with improper plates and second-degree criminal impersonation Oct. 2, after a 10:35 p.m. traffic stop on the 100 block of South Transit Street. Parmley initially gave a false name for himself when questioned by an officer and his driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Parmley got a ticket.
Town of Lockport
SHOPLIFTING: Jonathan R. Muscato, 35, and Ashley L. Menshon, 33, 247 Branch St., were charged with petit larceny Oct. 4, after an incident on the 5700 block of South Transit Road, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Both were ticketed.
SHOPLIFTING: Beau J. Buncy, 39, 39 Amelia St., was charged with petit larceny Oct. 3, after an incident on the 5700 block of South Transit Road, according to the sheriff's office. Buncy got a ticket.
SHOPLIFTING: Nicole A. Edmister, 44, 5633 Niagara St. Ext., was charged with petit larceny Oct. 3, after an incident on the 5700 block of South Transit Road, according to the sheriff's office. Edmister got a ticket.
SHOPLIFTING: Nicholas K. Holler, 25, and Haley M. McMahon, 24, 64 Broughton St., Tonawanda, were charged with sixth-degree petit larceny and conspiracy Oct. 2, after an incident on the 5700 block of South Transit Road. Both were ticketed.
UNREGISTERED: Sterling O. Carroll, 34, 145 East Ave., was charged with operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration and no inspection certification Oct. 2, after a 9:08 p.m. traffic stop on Robinson Road, according to the sheriff's office. Carroll got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Angel M. Negron Acevedo, 23, 25 South New York St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating without insurance Sept. 30, after a 3:26 p.m. traffic stop on Robinson Road, according to the sheriff's office. Acevedo got a ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.