City of Lockport
PETIT LARCENY: Ray T. Townsend, 52, of Lockport, was charged with petit larceny Oct. 17, in connection with an incident at 40 North St., according to New York State Police. Townsend was detained pending a court appearance.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: John J. Washington, 21, 103 Santee St., Rochester, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation, speeding and no/failure to display a front license plate Oct. 13, after a 3:44 a.m. traffic stop on Ridge Road. Washington's driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Washington was detained for $250 police bail.
DWI: Lewis M. Cunningham, 45, 14 Bewley Parkway, was charged with first-degree driving while intoxicated, speeding and following too closely Oct. 13, after a 12:24 a.m. traffic stop on Lockport Olcott Road. In breath testing, Cunningham's blood alcohol content measured 0.13 percent, according to the sheriff's office. Cunningham was detained for $250 police bail.
