City of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Brenda L. Longfield, 56, 3902 Lockport Olcott Road, apt. 61, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Oct. 13, after a 7:28 p.m. traffic stop on Locust Street. Longfield's driver's license is suspended, according to Lockport Police Department. Longfield got a ticket.
ASSAULT: Ross A. Tester, 20, 148 Olcott St., front, was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury, criminal obstruction of breathing and third-degree menacing Oct. 13. Tester is accused of choking, biting and kicking a woman during an argument, according to LPD. Tester was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
UNLICENSED: Quincy R. Byrd, 23, 203 Saxton St., upper, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Oct. 11, after a traffic stop for no/insufficient tail lamps. Byrd's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Byrd was released on recognizance.
SHOPLIFTING: Dillon S. Smith, 28, 517 Market St., was charged with petit larceny Oct. 11. Smith is accused of taking $25.25 of merchandise from the 7-Eleven store on Park Avenue, according to LPD. Smith was released on recognizance.
UNLICENSED: Carmen R. Muzzillo, 34, 718 Clifton St., Niagara Falls, was charged with third-degree aggravated motor vehicle operation, operating with suspended registration and operating without insurance Oct. 9, after a 5:09 p.m. traffic stop on North Transit Street, according to LPD. Muzzillo got a ticket.
HARASSMENT: Joseph J. Nicholson, 26, 145 Lock St., apt. 2, was charged with second-degree harassment and petit larceny Oct. 9. Nicholson is accused of dragging a woman by her hair and seizing her cell phone during an argument, according to LPD. Nicholson was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
CONTEMPT: Joseph W. Donner, 35, 2940 Tonawanda Creek Road., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt Oct. 9. Donner was in the home of a woman who has an order of protection against him, according to LPD. Donner was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Stephanie L. Bale, 37, 6351 Robinson Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Oct. 8, after an 8:57 p.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. Bale's driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Bale got a ticket.
Hartland
UNLICENSED: Jenna E. Farley, 26, 2116 Fuller Road, Burt, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and speeding Oct. 10, after a 4:36 a.m. traffic stop on Townline Road. A sheriff's deputy clocked Farley's driving speed at 69 mph in a 55 mph zone and Farley's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Farley was detained for $250 police bail.
Wilson
UNLICENSED: Summer R. McCanna, 38, 869 Dorwood Park, Ransomville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Oct. 10, after a 12:25 a.m. traffic stop on Beebe Road. McCanna's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. McCanna got a ticket.
