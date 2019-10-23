City of Lockport
MISCHIEF: Daron J. McCutcheon, 32, 263 South St., was charged with second-degree harassment and criminal mischief Oct. 21. McCutcheon is accused of slapping a woman during an argument and seizing and smashing her phone as she tried to call 911, according to Lockport Police Department. McCutcheon was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
POSSESSION: Roxanne Johnson, 49, 13 Weld St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Oct. 21, stemming from a Sept. 5 incident in which Johnson was reported to police as an unwanted party. At the time, police seized a quantity of suspected drugs and paraphernalia, and lab results received last week showed cocaine, according to LPD. Johnson was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
LARCENY: Ashley M. Shackelford, 38, 6559 Lincoln Place, Apt. K, was charged with petit larceny Oct. 21. Shackelford is accused of taking an estimated $260 from the money drop for the Lincoln Avenue-based Marathon gas station on Oct. 12 and Oct. 14, according to LPD. Shackelford was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
POSSESSION: Gregory S. Harzewski, 48, 428 South St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Oct. 20. Harzewski is accused of possessing a quantity of fentanyl during an Aug. 14 traffic stop on South Street, according to LPD. Harzewski was released on recognizance.
CONTEMPT: Michael F. Gagliardi, 26, 7176 Chestnut Ridge Road, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt Oct. 18. A woman who has an order of protection against Gagliardi said she received two calls from Gagliardi's cell phone, according to LPD. Gagliardi was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
SHOPLIFTING: Jennifer M. Porter, 37, 188 South St., apt. A, was charged with sixth-degree conspiracy, petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Joshua A. Gates, 34, 188 South St., was charged with sixth-degree conspiracy, and Nicole K. Main, 31, 39 Lewis St., apt 2, was charged with sixth-degree conspiracy, petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Oct. 17, all in connection with the theft of food from 7-Eleven on Park Avenue, according to LPD. All were released on recognizance.
UNLICENSED: Tyler Thomas A. Winslow, 20, 35 W. High St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation, an equipment violation and driving with suspended registration Oct. 17, after a 12:37 a.m. traffic stop on High Street. Winslow's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Winslow got a ticket.
CONTEMPT: Joseph Nicholson, 26, 145 Lock St., apt. 2, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt Oct. 16. Nicholson was in proximity to a woman who has an order of protection against him, according to LPD. Nicholson was released on recognizance.
DISORDERLY: Chris A. Horanburg, 56, 288 Willow St., apt. 52, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration Oct. 16, after an incident at Walnut Street Liquor store, according to LPD. Horanburg got a ticket.
SHOPLIFTING: Darien C. McKeever, 22, 123 Nichols St., apt. 2, was charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Oct. 15. McKeever is accused of taking merchandise worth $53 from Pets Plus, according to LPD. McKeever was released on recognizance.
UNLICENSED: Kari Wright, 41, 6872 East High St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and speeding in a school zone Oct. 15, after a 10:07 a.m. traffic stop on Locust Street. Wright's driver's license is suspended and she was driving 36 mph in a 20 mph zone, according to LPD. Wright got a ticket.
