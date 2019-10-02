City of Lockport
DWI: Terrence O. Harris, 27, 5770 Sweetwood Drive, was charged with driving while intoxicated Oct. 1, after a 2:55 a.m. traffic stop on Spalding Street. In breath testing, Harris' blood alcohol content measured 0.15 percent, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. They were detained in lieu of $250 police bail.
DWI: Thomas A. Tomoser, 44, 333 Ridgewood Circle, Lackawanna, was charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and operating a motor vehicle out of interlock restriction Sept. 28, after a 5:48 p.m. traffic stop on Locust Street. In breath testing, Tomoser's blood alcohol content measured 0.17 percent, according to the sheriff's office. Tomoser was detained for $750 police bail.
UNLICENSED: Andrea S. Ceasor, 34, 193 Fairfield Ave., Tonawanda, was charged with speeding in a school zone and second-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Sept. 30, after a 10:20 a.m. traffic stop on Lincoln Avenue. Ceasor's driver's license is suspended, according to Lockport Police Department. Ceasor was detained for $250 police bail.
SHOPLIFTING: Andrew W. Johnson, 32, 42 John St., was charged with petit larceny Sept. 28. Johnson is accused of taking merchandise valued at $214.98 from Rite Aid, South Transit Street, according to LPD. Johnson was detained for $100 police bail.
UNLICENSED: Davaris M. Hodge, 28, 37 Park Place, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and circumventing an interlock device Sept. 27, after a 5:19 p.m. traffic stop on High Street. Hodge does not have a valid driver's license, according to LPD. Hodge was detained for $250 police bail.
CONTEMPT: Matthew J. Haenle, 34, 7 Cherry St., was charged with second-degree harassment and second-degree criminal contempt Sept. 27. Haenle is accused of striking a woman with a closed fist, and the woman has a limited order of protection against him, according to LPD. Haenle was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
DWI: Danielle K. Camarra, 26, 153 Grand St., apt. 2, was charged with driving while intoxicated, unsafe backing, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and unlawful possession of marijuana Sept. 27, after a 1 a.m. collision on West Avenue. A man told police that Camarra backed into a red Chevrolet Camaro, causing it to strike a Ford van, and drove away. In breath testing, Camarra's blood alcohol measured 0.14 percent, according to LPD. Camarra was detained for $100 police bail.
DWI: Joseph D. Castle, 45, 159 Washington St., lower, was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test and an equipment violation Sept. 26, after an 11:34 p.m. traffic stop on South Transit Street. In roadside breath testing, Castle's blood alcohol content measured 0.19 percent, according to LPD. Castle was detained for $200 bail.
BAIL JUMPING: Joseph R. Kress, 6051 Strauss Road, was charged with third-degree bail jumping Sept. 25, after members of the sheriff’s Drug Task Force and LPD executed a search warrant at his residence. Quantities of suspected narcotics were seized and sent for testing and Kress was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, according to LPD. Kress was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
DWI: Mark S. Verheyn, 58, 389 Davison Road, apt. 4, was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test, leaving the scene of an accident, second-degree reckless endangerment and criminal mischief Sept. 25, after an accident on Davison Road. A witness told LPD that Verheyn's vehicle struck a sign belonging to Davison Road Inn and nearly struck the witness as well. Verheyn got a ticket.
DWI: Kenneth W. Rutty, 63, 60 Weld St., was charged with driving while intoxicated and illegal signaling Sept. 24, after a 4:35 p.m. traffic stop on Exchange Stree, according to LPD. Rutty was released on recognizance.
Town of Lockport
IMPAIRED: Steven M. Evanoff, 73, of Clarence Center, was charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs Sept. 28, after a 1:39 p.m. traffic stop in the parking lot at Tops, South Transit Road, according to New York State Police. Evanoff was released to a third party.
DWI: Bryan A. Fox, 42. 4991 Hollenbeck Road, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated Sept. 21, after a 1:30 a.m. traffic stop on Lincoln Avenue. In breath testing, Fox's blood alcohol content measured 0.19 percent, according to the sheriff's office. Fox was detained for $250 bail.
Newfane
UNAUTHORIZED: Cori L. Hubert, 36, 3409 Lockport Olcott Road, Lockport, was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle Sept. 27. A man told the sheriff's office that he allowed Hubert to borrow his truck to make a beer run and Hubert refused to bring back the truck. Hubert was detained for $100 police bail.
UNLICENSED: Justine D. Crawford, 29, 123 Saxton St., Lockport, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and no/inadequate plate lamps Sept. 28, after a 12:04 a.m. traffic stop on Wheeler Road. Crawford's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Crawford was detained for $250 police bail.
UNLICENSED: Tyler R. Hillman, 26, 6451 Cloverleaf Drive, Lockport, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and failure to stop at a stop sign Oct. 1, after a 1:50 a.m. traffic stop on Lockport Olcott Road. Hillman's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Hillman got a ticket.
