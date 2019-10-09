City of Lockport
GRAND LARCENY: Kelly J. Roeser, 28, no address listed, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records and first-degree offering to file a false instrument Oct. 5, according to New York State Police. Roeser got a ticket.
Cambria
DWI: David C. McKay, 33, 4272 North St., Blasdell, was charged with first-degree driving while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and operating an uninspected motor vehicle Oct. 6, after a 12:09 a.m. traffic stop on Ridge Road. In breath testing, McKay's blood alcohol content measured 0.13 percent, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. McKay was detained for $250 police bail.
Newfane
UNLICENSED: David E. Leathers, 56, 3776 Lockport Olcott Road, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Oct. 6, after an 8 p.m. traffic stop on Lockport Olcott Road. Leathers' driver's license was revoked, according to the sheriff's office. Leathers was detained for $250 police bail.
UNINSPECTED: Ihor Khovan, 50, 840 East 8th St., Brooklyn, was charged with displaying a forged New York State inspection certificate and operating a motor vehicle with expired inspection Oct. 5, after a 4:07 a.m. traffic stop on Lockport Olcott Road. The inspection certificate on Khovan's vehicle belonged to a different vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. Khovan got a ticket.
