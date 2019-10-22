City of Lockport
DWI: Timothy D. Rodeffer, 47, of Niagara Falls, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated Oct. 20, after a 1:58 a.m. incident, according to New York State Police. Rodeffer got a ticket.
Town of Lockport
POSSESSION: Madeline J. Matheis, 21, of East Amherst, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana Oct. 20, after a 9:32 a.m. incident on South Transit Road, according to New York State Police. Matheis was released on recognizance.
DWI: James C. Clifford, 60, 4989 Genesee St., Buffalo, was charged with driving while intoxicated Oct. 20, after a 4:54 p.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. A preliminary breath test came back positive for the presence of alcohol, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Clifford was detained for $250 police bail.
DWI: Dwayne A. Swanson, 54, of Lockport, was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with suspended registration Oct. 19, after a 4:10 p.m. traffic stop on Robinson Road, according to New York State Police. Swanson got a ticket.
DWI: Leon R. Thompson, 58, 3884 Ewings Road, Newfane, was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusing a breath screening test, and cited for moving from lane unsafely, failure to use designated lane, failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign and unsafe turn, Oct. 18 after a 7:10 p.m. traffic stop by a sheriff's deputy on Ridge Road. Thompson was detained for $250 police bail.
PETIT LARCENY: Niranh S. Woods, 25, of Lockport, was charged with petit larceny Oct. 18, in connection with an incident reported at 5827 S. Transit Road, according to New York State Police. Woods got a ticket.
DWI: Julie R. Dean, 35, of Gasport, was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated Oct. 18, after a 7:55 p.m. traffic stop on Shimer Drive, according to New York State Police. Dean was released to a third party.
Newfane
DWI: Jonathan L. Croop, 46, 6485 Dysinger Road, Lockport, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated Oct. 21, after a 12:11 a.m. traffic stop on Maple Avenue for no / inadequate tail lamps. In breath testing, Croop's blood alcohol level measured 0.19 percent, according to the sheriff's office. Croop was detained for $250 police bail.
DWI: Timothy D. Hillman, 48, 3619 Beebe Road, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, moving from lane unsafely and failure to use designated lane Oct. 14, after a 9:31 p.m. traffic stop on Ewings Road. In breath testing, Hillman's blood alcohol content measured 0.20 percent, according to the sheriff's office. Hillman was detained for $250 police bail.
DWI: Jared R. Rogosienski, 27, 1661 Hess Road, Appleton, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated Oct. 19, after a 12:30 a.m. traffic stop on Hess Road. In breath testing, Rogosienski's blood alcohol content measured 0.28 percent, according to the sheriff's office. Rogosienski was detained for $250 police bail.
