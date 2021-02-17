CITY OF LOCKPORT
CHARGED: Lindsey J. Stapleson, 38, 6763 Minnick Road, was charged with petit larceny on Feb. 15 after Lockport police responded to 7-Eleven on Park Avenue on a call of a disturbance. According to LPD, Stapleson admitted to stealing a pair of gloves. She was released with a ticket.
ASSAULT: Ryan D. Caraco, 29, 33 Vermont Avenue, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree grand larceny on Feb. 14 after police responded to 7-Eleven on South Transit Street where a customer said Caraco was trying to steal his bike. The alleged victim said Caraco punched him in the nose and left in a truck. The bike was worth $1,400, said the victim. Caraco was located on State Road by police and taken into custody.
PENDLETON
HARASSMENT: Shayanna J. Drake, 18, 251 South St., Lockport, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment on Feb. 11 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a harassment complaint at 7:16 p.m. at the 4900 block of Cloverleaf Lane. The alleged victim said that Drake had been harassing her on social media at which time she threatened her life. Drake turned herself in at 9:18 p.m. and was held.
NEWFANE
DUI: Sarah C. Carr, 46, 3016 East River Road, Grand Island, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, refusal to take a breath tests, consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without a inspection certificate and endangering the welfare of a child on Feb. 11 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded at 7:15 p.m. to the 2600 block of Coomer Road to check on the welfare of a young child. According to NCSO, the child was in a vehicle driven by Carr, whom appeared to be intoxicated. Carr said she didn’t consume alcohol and the deputy conducted field sobriety tests at which point she was taken into custody. The child was left of his sister until his grandmother could respond to take custody of him. Carr was held for arraignment.
