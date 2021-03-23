CITY OF LOCKPORT
CHARGED: Randall J. Wing, 25, P.O. Box 118, Lyndonville was charged with third-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree grand larceny on March 21 after Lockport police responded at 10:20 a.m. to the Army National Guard armory on the report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival they were shown footage of Wing jumping the fence to enter the armory and enter and start a vehicle. Police eventually gained entrance and detained Wing. The supply sergeant of the Army unit was shown the footage and noticed that there was damage on the driver-side mirror which was not there before. The vehicle is worth $275,000. Wing was released with a ticket.
• BURGLARY: Tommie B. Brown, 46, 149 Park Ave., was charged with two felony counts of burglary as well as criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal impersonation and petit larceny on March 21 after Lockport police responded to a residence at 8:40 a.m. after a burglary alarm went off. According to LPD, the owner of the upper-lower residential told them that Brown, a former tenant, had forced his way in through a backdoor that showed damage. Brown initially identified himself as Thomas Jones but later admitted to using a false name. Charges also stemmed from the previous night, at which time police said Brown broke in at 12:30 a.m. March 21 and stole $140. Brown was taken into custody and held.
CHARGED: Jason R. Mock, 24, 3380 Maple Road, was charged with petit larceny on March 16 after Lockport police responded at 1:44 p.m. to AutoZone on South Transit Street on the report of a larceny. Upon arrival, according to LPD, the district manager of AutoZone said Mock, an employee, has taken $100 out of a cash drawer on Feb. 18. Mock admitted the theft to police and was taken into custody. He was released on his own recognizance.
TOWN OF LOCKPORT
• DWAI: Devin D. Thomas, 27, 45 South St., was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs on March 14 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy responded at 8:28 p.m. to South Transit Road for a property damage accident.
CAMBRIA
• UNLICENSED: Christopher Bitsas, 38, 1018 Marshall Road, Lyndonville, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation on March 14 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy observed Bitsas driving. Bitsas was known by the deputy to possess a revoked New York driver’s license and performed a 6:34 p.m. traffic stop on the 4300 block of Townline Road. Bitsas was taken into custody and released with a ticket.
