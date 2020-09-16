City of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Joseph T. Cormier, 23, 17 Lewis St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a vehicle without inspection certification and operating without visible license plates Sept. 14, after a 5:02 a.m traffic stop on John Street. Cormier's driver's license is suspended, according to Lockport Police Department. Cormier got a ticket.
MISCHIEF: Gregory A. Bentley, 38, 274 Washburn St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass Sept. 13 after police responded to a report of a man sleeping in a closet on Locust Street. Bentley and the property owner have an ongoing dispute and a window was broken, according to LPD. Bentley got a ticket.
CONTEMPT: Cody A. Huber, 26, 55 Bacon St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt Sept. 13. Huber was inside a Bacon Street residence in violation of a protection order, according to LPD. Huber was kept in custody pending arraignment.
LARCENY: Brandi A. Ray, 38, 16 South St., was charged with fourth-degree larceny Sept. 11. Ray is accused of taking money from another person's pocket on Orchard Street, according to LPD. Ray was released on recognizance.
Town of Lockport
HARASSMENT: John H. Lesny, 57, 610 Wright Ave., North Tonawanda, was charged with second-degree harassment and fourth-degree stalking Sept. 12. Lesny is accused of following a person from work on three occasions, in his vehicle, and on one occasion trying to collide with that person's vehicle, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Lesny was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Newfane
UNLICENSED: Jacob W. Costley, 42, 6027 West Ave., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating with improper license plates, no registration, no insurance and no inspection certification Sept. 10, after a 9:19 a.m. traffic stop in a parking lot on the 3900 block of Lockport-Olcott Road. Costley told police that he had a suspended driver's license and had just purchased the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. Costley got a ticket.
Barker
FIRE: A pile of firewood ignited and melted the side of a nearby storage shed on the 1700 block of Quaker Road about 3:15 p.m. Sept. 11. According to the sheriff's office, embers from a small bonfire next door drifted over and ignited the firewood. The fire was extinguished by personnel from Barker Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.