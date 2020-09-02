City of Lockport
VEHICLE FIRE: Lockport Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire outside Cornerstone CFCU Arena, 34 Chestnut Street, at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday. The fire was extinguished and a "moderate smoke condition" was detected inside the arena, according to Fire Chief Patrick Brady. The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical failure in the vehicle engine. The vehicle damage estimate is $3,000.
DWI: Lynn M. Galley, 41, 6 Walnut St., was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving the opposite direction on a one-way road Aug. 29, after a 2:21 a.m. traffic stop at Locust and High streets. In breath testing, Galley's blood alcohol content measured 0.15%, according to Lockport Police Department. Galley was later released on recognizance.
UNLICENSED: Randall B. Perkins, 32, 39 Orchard St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Aug. 29, after a traffic stop on Walnut Street for an inadequate muffler. Perkins' driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Perkins got a ticket.
POSSESSION: Ryan C. Rutherford, 20, 274 Washburn St., was charged with seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance Aug. 29, after a positive lab result was obtained on a substance taken from him during a May 16 traffic stop, according to LPD. Rutherford got a ticket.
POSSESSION: Derrick D. Powell, 36, 185 Pine St., was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of cocaine and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance Aug. 28, after a positive lab result was obtained on a substance taken from him during a May 13 traffic stop, according to LPD.
POSSESSION: Cindy A Battistoni, 48, 3065 Shenk Road, Sanborn, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Aug. 28, after a positive lab result was obtained on a substance taken from her during a May 31 traffic stop, according to LPD.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Jackie L. Amsdill, 41, 4400 Peet St., Middleport, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and operating with suspended registration Aug. 31, after a 12:58 a.m. traffic stop by a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy on East High Street. Amsdill got a ticket.
DWI: Timothy J. Hauser, 29, 282 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, was charged with DWI, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to stop at stop sign and failure to keep right Aug. 30, after a 1:43 a.m. traffic stop on the 5000 block of Bowmiller Road. In breath testing, Hauser's blood alcohol content measured 0.13%, according to the sheriff's office. Hauser was kept in custody pending arraignment.
MISCHIEF: Catherine J. Bonilla, 31, 9 Peach St., Jamestown, was charged with criminal mischief about 9:15 p.m. Aug. 28 after a disturbance at Walmart, South Transit Road. Bonilla reportedly admitted to breaking a six-pack of alcoholic beverage in the store because she believed employees were being "racist," the sheriff's office said. Bonilla got a ticket.
Newfane
DWI: Jeremy R. Fenzel, 37, 6227 Dorchester Road, Lockport, was charged with DWI Aug. 29, after an 11:46 p.m. traffic stop on the 3000 block of Lockport-Olcott Road for inadequate headlights and tail lights. In breath testing, Fenzel's blood alcohol content measured 0.11%, according to the sheriff's office. Fenzel was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Wilson
DWI: Timothy C. Musall, 58, 2744 West Ave., Newfane, was charged with DWI, speeding, unsafe moving from lane and refusing a breath screening test Aug. 28, after a 9:03 p.m. traffic stop on West Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, Musall drove over the speed limit on Chestnut Road and cut through a corn field before proceeding towards West Avenue. Musall failed field sobriety tests and was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.