City of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Ivan Borrero-Lopez, 47, 62 Isabelle Drive, Buffalo, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Sept. 22, after a 3:20 a.m. traffic stop for a turning infraction on Washburn Street. Borrero-Lopez's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Borrero-Lopez got a ticket.
LARCENY: Justin A. Balogh, 39, 48 Waterman St., was charged with petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief Sept. 21. Balogh is accused of taking a bicycle on Sept. 18, according to LPD. Balogh was released on recognizance. The bicycle was returned to its owner, LPD said.
ASSAULT: Kyle J. Thurston, 30, 36 Waterman St., was charged with third-degree robbery, grand larceny, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree menacing Sept. 20. Thurston is accused of pushing a woman to the ground, dragging her by her hair and taking her wallet, according to Lockport Police Department. Thurston was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Joseph T. Cormier, 23, 17 Lewis St., was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and driving an unregistered vehicle Sept. 22, after a 12:31 a.m. traffic stop on the 5900 block of Beattie Avenue, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Cormier got a ticket.
LARCENY: Cory J. Prentice, 35, 101 Genesee St., was charged with petit larceny Sept. 21, after a shoplifting complaint on the 5700 block of South Transit Road, according to the sheriff's office. Prentice got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: William J. Daigler, 30, 4923 Sunset Drive, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a vehicle without inspection certification Sept. 21, after a 1:49 a.m. traffic stop on the 6400 block of South Transit Road, according to the sheriff's office. Daigler got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Raymond P. Wendt, 49, 129 Elmhurst Drive, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Sept. 19 on the 5800 block of South Transit Road. Wendt's driver's license was revoked, according to the sheriff's office. Wendt got a ticket.
UNREGISTERED: Marcie A. Redick, 41, 3283 Lower Mountain Road, Sanborn, was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration Sept. 14, after an 11:35 a.m. traffic stop on Dysinger Road, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. Redick got a ticket.
Newfane
UNLICENSED: Douglas M. Tornabene, 39, 2548 Ridge Road, Ransomville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a vehicle without a required interlock device and failure to stop at a stop sign Sept. 18, after a 12:40 a.m. traffic stop on the 2200 block of Transit Road, according to the sheriff's office. Tornabene got a ticket.
Cambria
UNLICENSED: John C. Shaw, 49, 785 The Circle Drive, Lewiston, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Sept. 21, after a 6:35 p.m. traffic stop for speeding on the 4200 block of Saunders Settlement Road. Shaw's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Shaw got a ticket.
