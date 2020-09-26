Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: David G. Conert, 23, 6935 Transit Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Sept. 24, after a traffic stop for inadequate plate lamps on Cold Springs Road, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Conert got a ticket.
Wilson
DWI: Ashton C. Richards, 35, 1165 Stony Point Road, Grand Island, was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving on the shoulder Sept. 19 after an incident on Lake Road. According to the sheriff's office, Richards' vehicle struck a bridge railing and kept moving. In breath testing, Richards' blood alcohol content measured 0.29%, the sheriff's office said. Richards was kept in custody pending arraignment.
