City of Lockport
HARASSMENT: Richard J. Miller III, 35, 26 West Remick Parkway, was charged with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child Sept. 28. Miller is accused of punching a woman in the face in the presence of her child, according to Lockport Police Department. Miller was kept in custody pending arraignment.
HARASSMENT: Pernell L. Hobbs, 36, 1570 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, was charged with second-degree harassment Sept. 27. Hobbs is accused of striking a woman in the face during an argument in the area of Pine and LaGrange streets, according to LPD. Hobbs got a ticket and was turned over to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, which had an active warrant for Hobbs' arrest.
CONTEMPT: John D. Brobst, 30, 3902 Lockport-Olcott Road, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt Sept. 27. Brobst is accused of violating an order of protection issued to his child's mother, according to LPD. Brobst turned himself in and was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Jennifer M. Kwiatkowski, 33, 129 Elmhurst Drive, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Sept. 25. Kwiatkowski's vehicle was the subject of a complaint about erratic driving on Rapids Road, according to the sheriff's office. Kwiatkowski, whose driver's license is suspended, got a ticket.
SHOPLIFTING: Gregory A. Bentley, 38, 421 Vine St., was charged with petit larceny Sept. 23, after an incident on the 5700 block of South Transit Road, according to the sheriff's office. Bentley got a ticket.
Newfane
UNREGISTERED: Ryan C. Rutherford, 20, 6588 Dysinger Road, Lockport, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration and without insurance Sept. 26, after a 12:49 a.m. traffic stop on Main Street, according to the sheriff's office. Rutherford got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Christopher Bitsas, 38, 2762 Main St., was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving with two license plates registered to different vehicles Sept. 21, after an 11:21 p.m. traffic stop on the 3800 block of Lockport-Olcott Road, according to the sheriff's office. Bitsas got a ticket.
