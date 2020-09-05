City of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Britney S. Jacobs, 29, 142 Chestnut St., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a vehicle with no inspection certificate and driving with an obstructed view Sept. 4, after a 12:09 a.m. traffic stop on Walnut Street. Jacobs' driver's license is suspended, according to Lockport Police Department. Jacobs got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Kelly M. Randolph, 24, 274 Washburn St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Sept. 3, after a 2:10 p.m. traffic stop for an equipment violation — broken wind shield and no rear wind shield — on Water Street. Randolph's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Randolph got a ticket.
SHOPLIFTING: Cory J. Prentice, 35, 80 Genesee St., was charged with petit larceny, second-degree obstruction of justice and resisting arrest Sept. 2, after at incident at Walgreen's, 5 N. Transit St. Prentice was located on Prospect Street, according to LPD. Prentice got a ticket.
SHOPLIFTING: Mark S. Meloon, 63, 1734 Upper Mountain Road, Lewiston, was charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Sept. 1, after a complaint from a shop on Walnut Street. Meloon was found in front of Harrison Place, according to LPD. Meloon was later released on recognizance.
LARCENY: Patrick T. Singleton, 42, 84 Corinthia St., was charged with petit larceny Sept. 1, in connection with the July 13 theft of two ashtrays in front of a building on Walnut Street, according to LPD. The stated value of the ashtrays is $100. Singleton got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Dominick S. Jacobson, 26, 45 South St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to stop at a stop sign Sept. 2, after a 1:55 a.m. traffic stop at Locust and High streets. Jacobson does not have a driver's license, according to LPD. Jacobson got a ticket.
Town of Lockport
SHOPLIFTING: Brittany A. Hughes, 28, 5791 Sweetwood Drive, was charged with petit larceny Sept. 1 after an incident at Walmart, South Transit Road. Hughes is accused of taking merchandise worth $107.45 from the store, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Hughes got a ticket.
UNREGISTERED: Michael J. Zajac, 27, 87 Bristol Ave., was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration and making an unsafe turn Aug. 30, after a 4:26 a.m. traffic stop on the 6200 block of South Transit Road, according to the sheriff's office. Zajac got a ticket.
UNREGISTERED: Wynette S. Redden, 40, 22 Corinthia St., was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration Aug. 30, after a 5:15 a.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road, according to the sheriff's office. Redden got a ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.