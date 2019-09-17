City of Lockport
ASSAULT: Dianna J. Davis, 59, 215 Erie St., lower, and Meadow R. Hansford, 18, 158 Crestwood Drive, were charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury and third-degree criminal mischief Sept. 16. Davis and Hansford are accused of spray painting another woman's vehicle, slashing one of its rear tires and attacking the woman physically, according to Lockport Police Department. Davis was detained for $500 bail. Hanford got a ticket.
ASSAULT: Taylor L. Foster, 23, 503 Park Ave., apt. 2, was charged with second-degree harassment, assault with intent to cause physical injury, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest Sept. 14. Foster is accused of attacking a man with a knife, according to LPD. Foster was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
IMPAIRED: Ryan J. Nicpon, 30, 156 Ontario St., apt. 4, was charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, driving while ability impaired and failure to keep right Sept. 13, after an 11:15 p.m. traffic stop on North Transit Street. Police checked out a reported motor vehicle crash and determined that Nicpon was under the influence of a narcotic, according to LPD. Nicpon was detained for $100 police bail.
CONTEMPT: Larry J. McQueen, 71, 136 Davison Road, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt Sept. 13. McQueen is accused of trying to disable a woman's vehicle during an argument, according to LPD. McQueen was released on recognizance.
ASSAULT: Mark E. Garlapo, 56, 96 Locust St., apt. 11, was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury Sept. 13. Garlapo is accused of punching a woman in the face, according to LPD. Garlapo was detained for $250 police bail.
ASSAULT: Bernard W. Ruzewski, 39, 375 Prospect St., was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury and criminal mischief Sept. 12. Ruzewski is accused of punching a man in the face and pulling the man out of his truck, according to LPD. Ruzewski was released on recognizance.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Stefanie E. Goodwin, 27, 152 63rd St., Niagara Falls, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Sept. 15, after her vehicle was involved in a 5 p.m. collision on South Transit Road. Goodwin's driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Goodwin got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Evan G. Mixson, 23, 268 Chestnut St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Sept. 13, after an 11:19 p.m. traffic stop on Lake Avenue. Mixson's driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Mixson was detained for $100 police bail.
