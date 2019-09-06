City of Lockport
UNLICENSED: James C. Rose, 24, 3336 Hartland Road, Gasport, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and operation of a motor vehicle without inspection certification Sept. 3, after an 11:28 p.m. traffic stop on Park Avenue. Rose's driver's license is suspended, according to Lockport Police Department. Rose got a ticket.
ASSAULT: Christopher J. Bower, 54, 5847 Singer Road, was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury and acting in a manner injurious to a child Sept. 4. A woman said Bower beat her up, according to LPD. Bower was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
STRANGULATION: Richard L. Morrow, 29, 271 South St., upper, was charged with second-degree strangulation, acting in a manner injurious to a child, assault with intent to cause physical injury, third-degree menacing and second-degree harassment Sept. 3. Morrow is accused of choking a woman and slamming her head on the ground repeatedly, according to LPD. Morrow was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
UNLICENSED: James C. Bloomquist, 47, 391 Walnut St., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and a motor vehicle violation Sept. 3, after a 6:10 p.m. traffic stop on East Avenue. Bloomquist's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Bloomquist was released on recognizance.
HARASSMENT: Nicholas J. Tupper, 29, 78 Grand St., apt. 1, was charged with second-degree harassment, acting in a manner injurious to a child and unlawful possession of marijuana, and Elizabeth A. Tupper, 31, 78 Grand St., was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, after police conducted a child welfare check at their residence Aug. 30 and determined two juveniles had been slapped by Nicholas Tupper and left unsupervised for hours by Elizabeth Tupper, according to LPD. Nicholas Tupper was kept in custody pending a court appearance. Elizabeth Tupper got a ticket.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Austin P. Hager, 25, 6343 Robinson Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Sept. 4, after an 8:02 p.m. traffic stop on Robinson Road. Hager's driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Hager got a ticket.
HARASSMENT: Steven A. Johnson, 47, of Lockport, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment Sept. 1, according to New York State Police. Johnson was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
CONTEMPT: Ethan J. Vaccaro, 20, of Lockport, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt Sept. 2, according to New York State Police. Vaccaro was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
Pendleton
DWI: Kelly H. Chciuk, 43, 5415 Fiegle Road, was charged with driving while intoxicated Sept. 4, after a traffic stop on Mapleton Road. A sheriff's deputy acted on a tip from an employee of Starpoint Central School District. In preliminary breath testing, Chciuk's blood alcohol content measured 0.20 percent, the sheriff's office said. Chciuk was detained for $250 police bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.