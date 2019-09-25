City of Lockport
POSSESSION: Lynette M. Czerniecki, 49, 177 Pine St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Sept. 23, after a 4:09 a.m. traffic stop on Niagara Street. Czerniecki told police that she did not have a valid driver's license and was found with an off-white, rock-like substance, according to Lockport Police Department. Czerniecki was detained for $500 police bail.
ASSAULT: Taylor L. Foster, 23, 503 Park Ave., apt. 2, was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury Sept. 23. Foster is accused of biting a man, according to LPD. Foster was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
MENACING: Daniel T. Cole, 25, 244 Union St., apt. A, was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, third-degree menacing and criminal mischief Sept. 22. Cole is accused of smashing a woman's vehicle windshield while a child was in the vehicle, according to LPD. Cole was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
INJURIOUS: Kaitlynne M. McDowell, 25, 11 Monroe St., was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child Sept. 22, after a juvenile in her care was found on Lock Street, according to LPD. McDowell told police that her son was babysitting the juvenile while she was at a bar. McDowell was detained for $500 police bail.
MENACING: Daniel W. Schaw, 37, 251 Caledonia St., was charged with second-degree harassment, third-degree menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child Sept. 21, after he punched a woman in the presence of a juvenile, according to LPD. Schaw was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
MENACING: David O. Allee, 41, 15 Tudor Lane, apt. 8, was charged with third-degree menacing and second-degree harassment Sept. 21. Allee is accused of punching, kicking and pushing a woman, according to LPD. Allee was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
UNLICENSED: Darlene R. Townsend, 50, 24 Waterman St., apt. 3, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and two equipment violations (cracked windshield and loud muffler) Sept. 21, after a 1 p.m. traffic stop on High Street. Townsend's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Townsend was detained for $100 police bail.
SHOPLIFTING: Autumn L. Herrick, 25, 89 Pine St., apt. 5, was charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Sept. 20. Herrick is accused of taking $13.35 of merchandise from 7-Eleven on Park Avenue, according to LPD. Herrick was released on recognizance.
MISCHIEF: Alonzo B. Maxwell, 43, 304 Gooding St., was charged with criminal mischief Sept. 19. Maxwell is accused of punching another man's vehicle windshield and hood and denting the hood, according to LPD. Maxwell was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
BURGLARY: Ryan R. Person, 30, 174 High St., apt. B, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and burglary Sept. 18. Person is accused of entering the residence of a woman who has an order of protection against him, according to LPD. Person was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
PETIT LARCENY: Anthony M. Beresford, 39, 4249 Wilson-Burt Road, Wilson, was charged with petit larceny and criminal mischief Sept. 17, after an incident on the 90 block of Park Avenue. Beresford is accused of tearing a Star of David flag off a flag pole, according to LPD. Beresford was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
Town of Lockport
PETIT LARCENY: Suman Biswa, 23, 28 Winter St., North Tonawanda, and Paul BDR Biswa, 29, 5299 Townline Road, Sanborn, were charged on with petit larceny Sept. 22. The pair are accused of taking apples from a farmer on Shunpike Road, according to the sheriff's office. Both Biswas got a ticket.
DWI: Andrew R. Ashead, 24, 6367 Robinson Road, was charged with driving while intoxicated Sept. 21, after an 8:01 p.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. Ashead was involved in a motor vehicle crash and in breath testing his blood alcohol content measured 0.25 percent, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Ashead was detained for $250 police bail.
UNLICENSED: Austin M. Haynes, 18, 6487 Dysinger Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and Cody J. Haynes was charged with false personation Sept. 21, after a 12:41 a.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. Austin Haynes' driver's license is suspended, and Cody Haynes, his passenger, gave a false name when questioned by a deputy, according to the sheriff's office. Both were detained for $250 police bail.
DWI: Tyler J. Daily, 24, 6063 Fisk Road, was charged with driving while intoxicated Sept. 20, after an 11:15 p.m. traffic stop on Robinson Road. A deputy looked into a report of a vehicle going into a ditch on Robinson Road and in breath testing Daily's blood alcohol content measured 0.16 percent, according to the sheriff's office. Daily was detained for $250 police bail.
ASSAULT: Justin D. Monroe, 29, 6594 Dysinger Road, was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct Sept. 20. Monroe is accused of running up to a vehicle on Old Beattie Road and punching the driver in the face, according to the sheriff's office. Monroe was detained for $500 police bail.
DWI: Theresa L. Kipfer, 50, 6540 Slayton Settlement Road, was charged with driving while intoxicated Sept. 17, after a 1:06 p.m. traffic stop on Slayton Settlement Road. In breath testing, Kipfer's blood alcohol content measured 0.17 percent, according to the sheriff's office.
