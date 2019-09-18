Town of Lockport
BURGLARY: Jeffrey Shanklin, 27, of Amherst, was charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny Sept. 12, in connection with a May 9 incident in the town, according to New York State Police. Shanklin was detained in lieu of a bail bond.
PETIT LARCENY: Jared T. Davis, 30, of Buffalo, was charged with petit larceny Sept. 12, in connection with an Aug. 26 incident in Pendleton, according to New York State Police. Davis was detained in lieu of cash bail.
Wilson
PETIT LARCENY: Steven W. Quinn, 48, 4871 Shadigee Road, Newfane, was charged with petit larceny Sept. 16, in connection with the removal of advertising signs from Hibbard Insurance, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Quinn got a ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.