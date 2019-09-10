City of Lockport
PETIT LARCENY: Dawn L. Johnson, 65, of Lockport, was charged on Sept. 6 with petit larceny, according to the New York State Police. She was given a ticket.
CONTEMPT: John D. Brobst, 29, 311 Michigan St., was charged on Sept. 8 with second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt. A woman reported that Brobst had left her a threatening message on her phone. The woman reportedly had a limited order of protection in place against him, according to the Lockport Police Department. He was detained pending a court a appearance.
POSSESSION: William J. Daigler, 29, 4923 Sunset Drive, was charged on Sept. 7 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police responded to a report of a vehicle that hit some fencing on a yard on Cottage Street and found Daigler slumped over his steering wheel with the vehicle running on Harvey Avenue, according to the Lockport Police Department. During a search of his vehicle, they found pills that Daigler identified as Suboxone. He was detained in lieu of $100 cash bail.
ASSAULT: Zachary A. Smith, 27, 246 Clinton St., and Dillon S. Smith, 27, 246 Clinton St., apt. lower, were charged on Sept. 7 with assault with intent to cause physical injury after police responded to a report of an unconscious male in the median of the roadway outside of a bar. Upon arrival, police observed a man lying in the median unconscious but still breathing. They located a second man who had several facial injuries and appeared to have been assaulted. Another man said he said a large group of males assaulted one or two males in the street. Zachary Smith was detained in lieu of $250 cash bail, and Dillon Smith was detained pending a court appearance.
Pendleton
• POSSESSION: Christopher D. Kirkland, 27, of Niagara Falls, was charged on Sept. 7 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated, according to New York State Police. He was given a ticket.
