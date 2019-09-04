City of Lockport
CONTEMPT: Christopher D. Redding, 36, 385 Mill St., was charged with second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt Sept. 3, in connection with an Aug. 31 complaint to Lockport Police Department. Redding is accused of being in a physical altercation with a woman, police said. Redding was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
CONSPIRACY: Cody M. Landry, 17, 16 Franklin Ave., was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, sixth-degree conspiracy, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and unlawful possession of marijuana, and Julius N. Manners, 17, 133 Lock St., was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, sixth-degree conspiracy and criminal mischief, after a Sept. 2 incident at Sub Delicious. When management asked the teens to leave the premises, the teens became confrontational and a kitchen door was damaged, according to LPD. Landry resisted being put into a holding cell and was kept in custody pending a court appearance, police added.
MISCHIEF: Philip A. Jones, 26, 44 Genesee St., was charged with third-degree criminal mischief Sept. 2. He's accused of slashing two tires on a woman's vehicle, according to LPD. Jones was released on recognizance.
HARASSMENT: Joel L. Ponce, 32, 14 Bristol Ave., was charged with second-degree harassment, acting in a manner injurious to a child, assault and third-degree menacing Sept. 1. Ponce is accused of punching a woman twice in the presence of a juvenile, according to LPD. Ponce was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
TRESPASSING: Keith G. Dobucki, 40, 368 Hawley St., was charged with third-degree criminal trespass Aug. 31 at Willow Gardens, from which he was banned, according to LPD. Dobucki was detained for $250 police bail.
POSSESSION: Joshua M. Re, 36, 97 Ransom Court, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Aug. 30, after an incident in the parking lot at Stooges Burger Bar. As Re was being detained for trespassing, an officer saw Re toss a plastic bag containing a white substance into nearby bushes, according to LPD. Re was detained for $250 police bail.
