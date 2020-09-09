City of Lockport
TRESPASSING: Mark S. Meloon, 63, 1734 Upper Mountain Road, Lewiston, and Matthew T. Rongo, 28, 3160 Coomer Road, Newfane were charged with third-degree criminal trespass Sept. 7. Meloon and Rongo had been staying in a trailer on Locust Street and were told by police to leave on Sept. 6, according to Lockport Police Department. Meloon got a ticket and Rongo was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for mental health evaluation.
UNAUTHORIZED: Michael T. Doxey, 33, 318 Walnut St., was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle Sept. 7. Doxey had the owner's permission to use the vehicle temporarily and the owner had been trying since Aug. 14 to get the vehicle back, according to LPD.
DWI: Cordell T. McDowell, 22, 5312 Ernest Road, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without insurance Sept. 6, after police observed McDowell asleep at the wheel with the vehicle in drive and a foot on the brake at LaGrange Avenue about 4:55 a.m. In chemical testing, McDowell's blood alcohol content measured 0.11%, LPD said. McDowell got a ticket.
HARASSMENT: Terry J. Bridges, 35, 256 Lock St., was charged with second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief Sept. 6. Bridges is accused of punching a woman in the stomach and punching through a window on Aug. 15, according to LPD.
IMPAIRMENT: Adam T. Caffrey, 20, 9811 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs Sept. 5, after LPD was called about a man passed out on Veterans Parkway about 7:20 a.m. Caffrey submitted to a blood draw and got a ticket, according to LPD.
CONTEMPT: Shannon A. Ross, 33, 117 Locust St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt Sept. 4. Lockport Police Department sent an officer to the scene of a reported domestic dispute and found Ross present in violation of an order of protection. Ross was kept in custody pending arraignment.
HARASSMENT: Timothy J. Wood, 31, 1132 North Ave., Niagara Falls, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment Sept. 4. Wood reportedly threatened a woman in a phone call and threatened to harm himself, prompting LPD to ask Niagara Falls Police Department to perform a welfare check. NFPD turned over Wood to Lockport Police custody and he was held for arraignment.
CONTEMPT: Joseph A. Scanlan D’Angelo, 27, 7207 Akron Road, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt Sept. 4. D'Angelo is accused of violating an order of protection, according to LPD. D'Angelo turned himself in and was kept in custody pending arraignment.
