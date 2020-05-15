Police say man assaulted woman, killed Guinea pig

A Falls man is behind bars after police say he assaulted a woman in an act of domestic violence and even killed her pet Guinea pig.
Criminal Investigation Division detectives said they charged Eddie Thomas, 20, of the Falls with two counts of second-degree assault and individual counts of second-degree menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and aggravated cruelty to animals. The assault charges and animal cruelty charge are all felonies.
Thomas was arraigned on the charges Friday in Falls City Court. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held in lieu of bail of $20,000.
Investigators said they were called to the emergency room at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center on Thursday for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found a female victim being treated for a stab wound.
Detectives said the wound was not life-threatening.
As they were interviewing the woman, detectives learned that she was not the only victim.
"We learned from our investigation that the suspect (Thomas) was accused of killing the (woman's) pet," Detective Lt. John Conti said.
Conti had no additional information about the Guinea pig, which was found at the scene of the assault.
Detectives said they were able to locate Thomas a short time later.
